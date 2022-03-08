TWICE Drops Special Merch Inspired by Their 4th World Tour, 'III'

TWICE has recently released a special merch collection in celebration of their latest world tour, III.

The range features a variety of T-shirts dressed in signature tour branding, a grayscale image of the band and a floral design encasing the aforementioned roman numerals. Cropped hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants boast Formula of Love: O+T=<3 graphics, while accessories arrive in the form of bucket hats, caps and a heart-shaped keychain. A poster of the girls and a black tote bag sporting TWICE's monogram round off the collection.

Priced from $15 to $120 USD, the range is exclusively available on TWICE's tour merchandise website until March 31.