Twentynine Palms military base in lockdown following report of active shooter

The entrance to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

A U.S. Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms is in lockdown due to reports of shots fired, according to spokesperson Cpl. Jonathan Forrest.

Military police are investigating after an anonymous report Monday morning at a U.S. Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms. The call was made around 9 a.m.

"The Provost Marshalls Office is currently responding to the situation," Forrest said. "Due to the nature of the possible situation, a shelter in place order is in effect for the base."

An emergency alert sent to housing residents reads: "We've been advised that the base is currently in lockdown due to an active shooter. Shelter in place. Please remain inside your homes until further notice. Thank you."

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.