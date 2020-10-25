Twenty years of the International Space Station – but was it worth it?

Space scientists are preparing to celebrate a remarkable astronautical achievement. In a few days, they will mark the 20th anniversary of humanity’s continuous presence in outer space.

For two decades, teams of astronauts have made their homes 250 miles above our planet through their uninterrupted occupancy of the International Space Station (ISS). First inhabited by US astronaut Bill Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko on 2 November 2000, the ISS has since provided shelter for a steady rotation of crews that has ensured the station has never been left unoccupied.

A total of 240 men and women have set up camp on the 420-tonne station as it has swept over Earth at 17,000 mph, making 16 orbits of our world every day. Accommodation on the 109-metre-long station includes six sleeping quarters, two toilets, a gym – and, most popular of all, a European-built set of bay windows, called the Cupola, which provides 360-degree views and allows astronauts to gaze as storms have gathered, and the Sun has risen, over Earth.

Tim Peake, the only official British astronaut to make it to the ISS, was a particular fan of the Cupola, where, he says, he first looked at our planet and realised how fragile it is. “You can see the atmosphere, which is only 16km thick. It is not endless,” he recalled in a BBC interview. “All of the gas that keeps us alive on Earth is trapped in that tiny, tiny layer. You suddenly realise that what we put into that layer is really important.”

More mundane aspects of station life have included guitar serenades by floating astronauts; a piece of culinary history made by Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who drank the first espresso made in outer space out of a zero-gravity mug; and dealing with a series of broken toilets – “the part of the station which attracts most curiosity back on Earth, I discovered”, says Peake. And these domestic details are important, scientists insist. “Running the International Space Station has shown us that human beings can make their homes away from their own planet in outer space, which is a truly hostile environment,” said astrobiologist Professor Charles Cockell of Edinburgh University. “That has been a critically important lesson for us.”

Plans to build a permanent orbiting space station were first drawn up in the 1980s by Nasa. However, forecasts of costs indicated these would be alarmingly high – until the collapse of the Soviet Union offered an opportunity to cooperate with Russia. Its space engineers had already gained considerable experience of long-term space missions with their own small orbiting Salyut stations and the much larger Mir station.

“It was also a highly pragmatic move by the United States,” said Professor Anu Ojha, a director of the National Space Centre, Leicester. “America wanted to prevent Soviet space experts from getting snapped up by rogue states as the USSR disintegrated. So it sought to get them involved in a joint space programme so that it could keep them at home and give them some degree of input. The ISS was perfect for that.”

In the end, the two nations agreed on a plan for the ISS’s construction, with Canadian and Japanese space agencies also agreeing to join the project, along with the European Space Agency, of which the UK is a key member. Assembly of the station began in 1998 and required more than 30 flights by US space shuttles and 40 by Russian rockets to take components and modules to the station before its completion in 2011. For years, astronauts were preoccupied with constructing the station, and only relatively recently have they been able to concentrate on doing serious science, including running more than 3,000 experiments in collaboration with thousands of scientists on Earth.

The final bill for constructing the ISS came to more than $100bn. The station soaks up $4bn a year in maintenance costs and service flights. Most of this has been paid by the US. The question is: was this vast expenditure worth it?

