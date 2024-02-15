‘Twenty-Sided Tavern,’ First Official Dungeons & Dragons Theater Show, Sets New York Premiere

Roll for performance!

“Twenty-Sided Tavern,” the first official Dungeons & Dragons live theatrical experience, is coming to a New York theater this spring.

The popular tabletop roleplaying game, which was brought to the big screen last year in the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In “Twenty-Sided Tavern,” the audience plays a role in the show by voting on key story decisions through an app. Viewers can decide on what characters appear, what experiences they explore and more.

The cast includes five actors and more than 30 characters that may appear. The show boasts a fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, puzzles, combat, riddles and opportunities for audience members to join the cast onstage and test their strength (or dexterity, or wisdom or charisma). There are a variety of games like trivia, charades and “Fantasy Beer Pong” — ensuring that no two shows are the same.

Previews begin on April 19 at Stage 42, with an opening on May 5. Pre-sale tickets will be available to the public starting on Feb. 29, and general sale begins March 4.

“As passionate gamers and D&D players, the partners at Curious Hedgehog set off on a quest to redefine what a live interactive experience can be. What started as a D&D-style RPG onstage with folding tables and a box of props has grown beyond our wildest imagination,” said producer David Carpenter in a statement. “From day one we forged a deep connection with gamers and non-gamers alike by bringing them a whole new type of experience by fans for fans. When David Hutchinson at Showpath and the Hasbro team approached us about this collaboration, it was a perfect match. Together we are taking experiential entertainment to the next level.”

Casting for the show is currently underway. It’s produced by Carpenter, Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Andrew, along with David Hutchinson and Nathan Brine of Showpath Entertainment. Dungeons & Dragons is published by Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro.

