Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters speak with members of the Red Cross during the release of hostages in Rafah (AFP via Getty Images)

The Red Cross has transferred 12 people taken hostage by Hamas from Gaza to Egypt, the IDF has said.

They will meet military representatives at the Kerem Shalom kibbutz in southern Israel where their identities will be verified.

Some 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals make up the group.

