Tweets of the Week: Villa kit reveal and Roy Keane the parking vigilante

It’s time for another round of the best tweets from Football Twitter over the past week.

Aston Villa took a clear lead in the race for this year’s best kit reveal.

Instant classic. UP THE VILLA! 💜 pic.twitter.com/cDJTFniFM6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2024

More football clubs need to get metal icons involved in their marketing.

On repeat in my head for the foreseeable pic.twitter.com/APAJciQVY8 — Charl Poole (@charlpoole_) July 23, 2024

I think it’s fair to say Roy Keane has no time for people who illegally park in disabled spaces.

Roy Keane is a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/z6rn2c0ytJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 24, 2024

Few men possess as deep a well of great football stories as Keano.

The amount of times, I have received this clip in the last week is ridiculous. Is the story true ? Yes .Do I still have the shirt ? No. Im glad Roy didn’t tell the story about my boots . pic.twitter.com/OeuN6ioQEI — BERNIE SLAVEN (@bernieslaven) July 26, 2024

HERE WE GO! New US Presidential candidate confirmed.

Summer transfer window is heating up pic.twitter.com/VOdLvsU8PR — Ryland Tunney (@rylandonline) July 21, 2024

This image will give me nightmares.

This just looks like an evil version of Roy Hodgson https://t.co/9vEpNwCX14 — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) July 24, 2024

It’s that time of year again.

Premier League teams after 11 months of complaining about fixture congestion pic.twitter.com/vEzjjFPYXM — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) July 25, 2024

Pre-season is really letting footballers play with freedom.

New Swansea City signing Lawrence Vigouroux with the skill of the season already. pic.twitter.com/gAXD3PjWhg — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) July 24, 2024

I guess Chelsea and Wrexham don’t do ‘friendlies’.

Chelsea vs Wrexham fight after two minutes match start 😭 levi colwill. pic.twitter.com/kig5X8R1t7 — FOOTBALL CONTEXT (@SarojKarki65) July 25, 2024

Disgraceful scenes at Leeds United’s training camp.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: ITK sources say fight breaks out during Leeds training session pic.twitter.com/9W9cuAsTVt — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 25, 2024

It isn’t just meaningless warm-up taking place at the moment. There’s ‘competitive’ football in the form of the Olympic Games.

33 year old Alexandre Lacazette scoring in the under 23s Olympic football pic.twitter.com/HNUBEKLaGd — Cultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) July 24, 2024

You’d think you would have pretty good odds of taking home a gold medal when you field two sides in a three-team competition. Not so for the USMNT at the 1904 Games.

Just learned the saddest stat of all-time about USA Olympic Soccer pic.twitter.com/g4yLTnUF4C — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) July 24, 2024

Splendid content, this.

Turns out Pep Guardiola has been committing crimes against football for decades.

A defensive midfielder wearing 9. He was destined to ruin the sport. https://t.co/TstMffalDw — Shirtless Plantain Show 🇳🇬 (@theplantainshow) July 26, 2024

Not even a debate, is it?

Instant rage quit.

Think how fuming you’d be if you concede in the last minute on FIFA and the bloke does that. Instant broken controller https://t.co/gPNnFHucuP — George Scaife (@Scaife51) July 25, 2024

The Mayor of London wants Premier League games to be played in America. Do one, mate.

I maintain that I hate this idea. This is not the NFL where you don’t play every team. This isn’t the NBA where you play 81 games. You play every team. You play home. You play away. Changing this fundamentally changes the integrity of the competition. https://t.co/IdNqTdDtcZ — Aaron West (@oeste) July 26, 2024

