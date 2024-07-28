Advertisement

Tweets of the Week: Villa kit reveal and Roy Keane the parking vigilante

The Football Faithful
·4 min read
Tweets of the Week: Villa kit reveal and Roy Keane the parking vigilante
Tweets of the Week: Villa kit reveal and Roy Keane the parking vigilante

It’s time for another round of the best tweets from Football Twitter over the past week. 

Aston Villa took a clear lead in the race for this year’s best kit reveal. 

More football clubs need to get metal icons involved in their marketing. 

I think it’s fair to say Roy Keane has no time for people who illegally park in disabled spaces. 

Read – Five Premier League players who returned to their first club

Few men possess as deep a well of great football stories as Keano. 

HERE WE GO! New US Presidential candidate confirmed. 

This image will give me nightmares. 

Read – Arsenal’s biggest ever sales as Smith Rowe nears exit

It’s that time of year again.

Pre-season is really letting footballers play with freedom. 

I guess Chelsea and Wrexham don’t do ‘friendlies’. 

Read – The most expensive Premier League transfers of the summer so far

Disgraceful scenes at Leeds United’s training camp. 

It isn’t just meaningless warm-up taking place at the moment. There’s ‘competitive’ football in the form of the Olympic Games. 

Read – Selecting a Great Britain squad for Paris 2024

You’d think you would have pretty good odds of taking home a gold medal when you field two sides in a three-team competition. Not so for the USMNT at the 1904 Games. 

Splendid content, this. 

Turns out Pep Guardiola has been committing crimes against football for decades. 

Not even a debate, is it?

Read – Five Premier League record signings that didn’t stick around

Instant rage quit. 

The Mayor of London wants Premier League games to be played in America. Do one, mate. 

Read – Six Premier League players who could move to Saudi this summer

Ranked – Ranking every Premier League club by their record signing

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement