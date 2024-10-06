Advertisement

Tweets of the Week: Inevitable Duran, Cardi B, and own goal of the year

The Football Faithful
·2 min read
The best tweets from Football Twitter this past week, featuring super sub Jhon Duran, Cardi B at a PSG game, Kai Havertz on a tiny telly, and the best own goal you’ll see all year. 

The most accurate statement in the history of football:

Jhon Duran goal off the bench has become the most inevitable outcome in the sport. 

I didn’t know they still made TVs this size. 

They’ve all got one destination in mind. 

Cardi B knows what’s up. 

Oh that is very unfortunate.

Ryan Gravenberch is having the season of his career this year. 

The kids are alright. 

Maybe stick to the day job. 

Man United are still bad, I see. 

Who let Antony pilot the airplane?

Exactly six years on from an Aston Villa fan throwing a cabbage at Steve Bruce, they beat Bayern Munich. 

 

He was fully taking the mick here. 

