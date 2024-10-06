Tweets of the Week: Inevitable Duran, Cardi B, and own goal of the year

The best tweets from Football Twitter this past week, featuring super sub Jhon Duran, Cardi B at a PSG game, Kai Havertz on a tiny telly, and the best own goal you’ll see all year.

The most accurate statement in the history of football:

jhon duran is the cristiano ronaldo of divock origis — Harry (@Owens_EFC) October 2, 2024

Jhon Duran goal off the bench has become the most inevitable outcome in the sport.

Duran to Emery every time it hits 74th min pic.twitter.com/qzyprufxJk — Louis Soper (@louis_soper) October 2, 2024

I didn’t know they still made TVs this size.

KAI HAVERTZ WHAT A GOAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/KB8CdTld9h — R y y ⚡️ (@AFC_Ryyy) October 5, 2024

They’ve all got one destination in mind.

South American wonderkids whenever they start looking for a move over to Europe: pic.twitter.com/ybTecqfagJ — Mike (@MikeKing14_) October 3, 2024

Cardi B knows what’s up.

Oh that is very unfortunate.

🇦🇷 Sarmiento goalkeeper Lucas Acosta with the own goal of 2024! pic.twitter.com/BOM1mQ3gnR — Tears at La Bombonera (@BomboneraTears) October 5, 2024

Ryan Gravenberch is having the season of his career this year.

me every time gravenberch does something pic.twitter.com/cKh1wwJYRF — ً (@capvirgvl) October 2, 2024

The kids are alright.

Very cringe and all that but if you're sat in an away end 2-0 down and you see this you'd be fuming https://t.co/5Ra763VznB — Elliot (@bwfc_elliot) October 1, 2024

Maybe stick to the day job.

Man United are still bad, I see.

Gary Neville at full time when he’s got to blame the players and manager rather than the glazers pic.twitter.com/pGBsBTUPcc — Dean (@deanthomas_88) September 29, 2024

Who let Antony pilot the airplane?

Exactly six years on from an Aston Villa fan throwing a cabbage at Steve Bruce, they beat Bayern Munich.

He was fully taking the mick here.

Still don’t know how Aldershot manager Mark Molesley kept a straight face in this. An all-timer pic.twitter.com/l32zm1llKc https://t.co/Cs9x5i9Xym — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) October 4, 2024

