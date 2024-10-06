Tweets of the Week: Inevitable Duran, Cardi B, and own goal of the year
The best tweets from Football Twitter this past week, featuring super sub Jhon Duran, Cardi B at a PSG game, Kai Havertz on a tiny telly, and the best own goal you’ll see all year.
The most accurate statement in the history of football:
jhon duran is the cristiano ronaldo of divock origis
— Harry (@Owens_EFC) October 2, 2024
Jhon Duran goal off the bench has become the most inevitable outcome in the sport.
Duran to Emery every time it hits 74th min pic.twitter.com/qzyprufxJk
— Louis Soper (@louis_soper) October 2, 2024
I didn’t know they still made TVs this size.
KAI HAVERTZ WHAT A GOAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/KB8CdTld9h
— R y y ⚡️ (@AFC_Ryyy) October 5, 2024
They’ve all got one destination in mind.
South American wonderkids whenever they start looking for a move over to Europe: pic.twitter.com/ybTecqfagJ
— Mike (@MikeKing14_) October 3, 2024
Cardi B knows what’s up.
IM CRYING WHAT😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VDwOWwNiCU
— jayden🇺🇾 (@vvcarazxx) September 29, 2024
Oh that is very unfortunate.
🇦🇷 Sarmiento goalkeeper Lucas Acosta with the own goal of 2024! pic.twitter.com/BOM1mQ3gnR
— Tears at La Bombonera (@BomboneraTears) October 5, 2024
Ryan Gravenberch is having the season of his career this year.
me every time gravenberch does something pic.twitter.com/cKh1wwJYRF
— ً (@capvirgvl) October 2, 2024
The kids are alright.
Very cringe and all that but if you're sat in an away end 2-0 down and you see this you'd be fuming https://t.co/5Ra763VznB
— Elliot (@bwfc_elliot) October 1, 2024
Maybe stick to the day job.
Mf that’s Erling Haaland 😭 https://t.co/5fSLnv118d
— ͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲 ⌖ (@cagiago_) October 5, 2024
Man United are still bad, I see.
Gary Neville at full time when he’s got to blame the players and manager rather than the glazers
— Dean (@deanthomas_88) September 29, 2024
Who let Antony pilot the airplane?
https://t.co/7ijawZkseI pic.twitter.com/x8OnCW8Sm3
— CB🇾🇪 (@CB1878_) October 2, 2024
Exactly six years on from an Aston Villa fan throwing a cabbage at Steve Bruce, they beat Bayern Munich.
Same day, 6 years apart. Remarkable #Avfc https://t.co/1UOtCw9FyN pic.twitter.com/XhzGtMO0MD
— Tom 🦁 (@AVFC_Tom1) October 3, 2024
He was fully taking the mick here.
Still don’t know how Aldershot manager Mark Molesley kept a straight face in this. An all-timer pic.twitter.com/l32zm1llKc https://t.co/Cs9x5i9Xym
— Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) October 4, 2024
