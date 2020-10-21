35 Funny Tweets About Kids Busting Their Parents

You may think you’re in charge as a parent, but we all know who actually runs the show.

Over the years, the funny moms and dads of Twitter have shared their failed efforts to be sneaky around their kids ― whether it’s eating their Halloween candy or getting rid of excess toys.

We’ve rounded up a hilarious selection. Scroll down for 35 relatable tweets about kids busting their parents.

My daughter caught me eating the last piece of her birthday cake & the look she gave me will haunt me for the rest of my days. — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) February 19, 2014

"Snitches get stitches," may not have been the best thing to say when my son caught me eating my husband's ice cream. I know this now. — Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) August 30, 2016

I got busted for laughing when my husband was telling our sons it’s not funny or appropriate to draw huge penises on their drawings of reindeer. “But dad, see, Mom thinks it’s funny” (and I had to leave the room) 😬 Merry Christmas! — Ally (@TragicAllyHere) December 16, 2018

My 3yo caught me eating his potty-training reward jelly beans by the handful. I told him it was okay because I used the potty. A lot. — ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) July 26, 2014

My daughter caught me throwing out some artwork of hers, so if you could donate to our GoFundMe, we can get her the “nicer mom” that she’s requested.



Thanks for your support! — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) April 5, 2018

You think you are in charge of your house until your kid gets out of bed and you panic and hide the ice cream you are eating. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 24, 2020

Just got busted by my toddler when a toy announced, "It's learning time!" from inside the black plastic garbage bag in the back of the van. — TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) July 11, 2017

My toddler caught me in the middle of taking a selfie and gave a look so disapproving we reversed roles. She’s the dad now. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 16, 2018

8 yo caught me laughing at his "injury" . Long night from here on out. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) August 19, 2015

My 10yo caught me hiding candy, so I did what any good parent would do:



I paid him off — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 11, 2020

My daughter caught me trying to organize her playroom and now I’ve been sentenced to three hours of playing Barbies. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 17, 2020

Just an FYI, parents are allowed to touch the dang elf and they won't lose their powers. My 7yo caught me "helping" the elf. He "fell." — Jacalyn Wetzel (@Stopyellingmep2) December 11, 2015

My kids caught me sneak-blending a smoothie, do i tell them that indeed it is delicious or that it is made of ants, carrots & responsibility — Sabaa Tahir (@sabaatahir) September 13, 2017

My kids caught me moving the clocks forward so now I'm stuck playing UNO and sipping juice boxes squeezed into flutes until actual midnight. — Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) January 1, 2014

My son caught me swearing at a video game yesterday but in my defense, I had no idea he was there. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 26, 2016

10yo caught me tooth fairying and now she keeps crying and telling me I ruin everything. She's TEN. I thought she KNEW. — Elizabeth (@sandblowerliz) July 25, 2017

I would never ever deface a book by tearing out a page. NEVER. But my 3 year old has started noticing when I skip pages during his bedtime story so now I’m kinda tempted. — threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) October 20, 2020

3 called her dad a “sneaky boy” today because he got caught sneaking a scone and I haven’t stopped laughing. — 🕷Marissa 🧟‍♀️🎃 (@michimama75) May 6, 2020

My son caught me stealing some of his candy. For seconds, I was back to being a kid in trouble.

Then I took his lunch $ and sent him to bed. — Carbosly (@Carbosly) November 9, 2013

I am "the kid caught me with my hidden stash of peanut m&m's in the middle arm rest of the car" years into parenting — dadmissions (@Dadmissions) August 31, 2016

Just got busted by 10yo for calling Millenium Falcon a PLANE. — Kate McKinney (@Katecake) April 1, 2013

I just got busted surfing Facebook alone in the dark by an 11 year old. I just lost every ounce of adult-cred i had. Crap. — Shannon Lin (@mrslin) August 6, 2013

10yo caught me dancing in my bathroom while my hair dye sets. She screamed, "Oh my gawd, seriously!?" Pssssh. I used to gogo dance, kid! Lol — No Dont Panic (@JesSoSorry) January 10, 2014