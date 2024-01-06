These Tweets Had Me Cracking Up This Past Week, So I'm Paying It Forward And Sharing Them With You
1.
2024 pic.twitter.com/nFfGXPmH88
— gage (@neatsaux) January 1, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter: @neatsaux
2.
real fat ass. https://t.co/nsS7epGgJR
— dee. (@LeciJ_) January 6, 2024
3.
i’m a short-term memory girlie who likes to read, i will forget everything that happened in a book and call it my favorite book of all time
— mau (@villainsaints) January 5, 2024
4.
I asked my husband how comes he doesn’t care that I don’t cook.He said “a cooking woman is a poisoning woman. One less threat”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭
— Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) January 5, 2024
5.
— cupid (@fkaleann) January 5, 2024
6.
The only Stanley cup I need pic.twitter.com/7cMs2rVAWb
— Andy Ottaway (blue cheque) (@Andy35o) January 4, 2024
7.
“how did people keep up with TV before the internet?” my young friend, we didn’t need phones. if you missed an episode, there would be one person in every classroom the next morning re-enacting the plot like a town crier
— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) December 13, 2023
8.
My son trying to pay for his groceries with a drivers license…he is going to JAIL pic.twitter.com/KMNW2yxIMt
— buc nasty (@CindyM0on) January 4, 2024
9.
My Friends Crying Over Men:🥹🥺😭Me: “ you having an unnatural allegiance to losers is not like you” -Katt Williams
— Jasmine's Garden (@SacredWhoreee) January 4, 2024
10.
My daughter just referred to her dad as my “ex husband”. I said girl that is my ex boyfriend I was never married to him. She gon look at me and say “well that’s weird for you to have a baby with somebody you wasn’t married to”. Not you judging me for making YOU 😂
— Kira J (@IamKiraJ) January 4, 2024
11.
got entirely roasted by TSAhim: what is this?me: a jar of caramelhim: why do you have a jar of caramel?me: Christmas gifthim: for who?me: I’m going to see my bf’s family him: and you thought “oh, I’ll bring them a jar of caramel”??and then he laughed at me!!! 😭
— Kate Whitaker 🌷☕️ (@kwhitaker_) January 3, 2024
12.
LOL this reminds me of a very unprofessional nurse who, after my smear said, ‘your partner must be very happy.’Instead of reporting I went to the GC like ‘girls, NHS CERTIFIED’ https://t.co/ZJYL0lPxke
— 🚀🐢 (@recklessrai) January 3, 2024
@kya_alyssa/ TikTok / Twitter: @recklessrai
13.
“We heard you’re lactose intolerant” https://t.co/Pcg25kWA4r pic.twitter.com/YzHz0ETGdN
— ً (@TweetXan_) January 3, 2024
14.
i'm nothing if not wildly inconsistent pic.twitter.com/r2sAodZzqT
— tay⋆｡･*˚⁺‧͙ (@tcmreads) January 3, 2024
15.
“Dear HR, Thank you for your response. I could sense the empathy in the previous email.However, I regret to inform you that I reject your rejection. I will be present on the premises on the 9th of January to acquaint myself with the team.Best wishes,Adaeze.” https://t.co/LXAO23oSI4
— Adez Baby 🦋 (@Adaezae_1) January 3, 2024
16.
— Friends Addiction (@friendsadiciton) January 2, 2024
NBC / Twitter: @friendsadiciton
17.
Yall better tip that man 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/oxhIZLKAtT
— Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) January 3, 2024
18.
Girls Be Like “just a little nap”(last seen 13 hours ago)
— Black Air Force Energy (@Derekalexander_) January 3, 2024
19.
everyone has had a ‘Subway phase’ where you ate Subway sandwiches for like a month straight. that was undiagnosed depression
— Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) January 2, 2024
20.
Nothing says “she ain’t no divaaaa” more than seeing a job you applied for being re-advertised 😂😂😭
— Thembi Matroshe (@ThembiMatroshe) January 2, 2024
21.
Why, as a hair, would you even wanna be ingrown. Like why are you doing that???
— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) January 2, 2024
22.
"The average person falls asleep in 7 minutes"WHO THE F**K ARE THESE PEOPLE??? pic.twitter.com/f4mcoi1uu8
— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 2, 2024
@tyrese / Instagram / Twitter: @invis4yo
23.
another day as a big girl with a big girl job pic.twitter.com/UqXr2uhQQ4
— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 2, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter: @invis4yo
24.
I’ve accepted the peace sign and duck lips as part of my culture as a millennial you’re gonna have to pry those poses from my cold dead hands.
— Jah. (@Jeesa_Jay) January 1, 2024
25.
“I don’t want the orange juice with the fruit meat”. - my 6yo referring to pulp as fruit meat
— Princess (@themultiplemom) January 1, 2024