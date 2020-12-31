24 Tweets About Cats Who Want To Watch The World Burn
For us humans, 2020 has been a bleak year filled with devastation, sorrow and existential dread.
But cats, collectively as a species, took the red pill long ago, seeing though the Matrix at the mess that this world has always been.
So, in honor of News Year’s Eve 2020 — a day in which “Jumanji” trended on Twitter with its users begging for humanity to utter the word midnight so we can “end this year’s game” — here are 24 tweets about cats who, perhaps like many of us, just want to see the world, or 2020, burn.
I love you, let me stand on your larynx.
- cats
— Brokengirl (@SarcasticSadOne) November 12, 2020
"oh, i'm sorry, had you not finished?"#Caturday pic.twitter.com/dEm74Y974u
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 14, 2020
Scampi: Kevin, where you a naughty kitten
Kevin: Moi?
Scampi: Dad said you probably were
Kevin: Dad has a fruitful imagination
Scampi: Really
Kevin: Yes, he once believed I had pushed all his plants off the sideboard
Scampi: Did you?
Kevin: No, I left one standing#CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/D1V5d4ZmNr
— Kevin😻Scampi😺Lettie😽 (@KevinScampi) December 30, 2020
Tomorrow marks seven weeks off the streets. I’ll remember the kindness of humans when I lead the cat takeover. pic.twitter.com/WM4QlcBgtV
— Sport Pepper The Kitten (@sportpeppercat) September 15, 2020
Someone said Cats always look at you like you asked them to pick you up from the airport and now i can’t unsee it.
— Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) December 7, 2020
when you think he’s being adorable but he’s just picturing you in a coffin pic.twitter.com/gULgnaxRLL
— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) September 16, 2020
my job here is done pic.twitter.com/8LSoNnzFZc
— Cats (@SpaceCatPics) December 23, 2020
my cat tried killing me today. she's so cute
— pick me stuff me name me she/her🏳️🌈 (@mysadsadmelody) November 11, 2020
My cat just brought home a sword pic.twitter.com/uuOxHLMa0M
— Katie (@ZiziFothSi) October 28, 2020
i almost DIED today my cat my ridiculous cat launched himself OVER the shower while i was in it causing my soul to LEAVE MY BODY when a CAT fell from the SKY into my soapy arms tail smacking my FACE drenched cat SCREECHING CLAWING at the shower curtain truly R.I.P. me i’m GONE
— Amanda Foody (@AmandaFoody) April 16, 2020
this is my impression of my cat pic.twitter.com/qCAWCoahIa
— ghosthoney (@tylergaca) December 8, 2020
My younger cat goes into the spare bedroom every night when it’s entirely dark, like, completely pitch black, can’t see a thing dark, and she sits on the dresser and just screams into the void. No idea why, but very relatable.
— Brooklynn Dean (@LadyBrooklynn) December 31, 2020
this cat really just hopped up and stepped in my sandwich. pic.twitter.com/8ECGgKHJ76
— 𝖇𝖔𝖔𝖑 𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖒 𝖇𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖊𝖉 (@yepinmywhitetee) September 1, 2020
the thing i say most often to my dog: “MY SWEET SWEET BOY”
the thing i say most often to my cat: “WHY.”
— Aiden Thomas (@aidenschmaiden) November 11, 2020
Come on dad, it's nearly half an hour since you last fed me. Matteo 😾 #CatsOfTwitter #meezer pic.twitter.com/qllAEMtVOP
— Catnip (@johnstf) September 17, 2020
I hate when my cat runs into the room, hisses at an empty chair then runs back out
— 🌼🌼Renea🌼🌼 (@Just_ReneaR) August 31, 2020
I rejoice as humanity fails. My greatest pleasure is to witness inhuman agony. pic.twitter.com/KAWcmJqCO8
— Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) December 16, 2020
"Huh, the cats are pretty quiet for me delaying getting them breakfast this morning..."
I step out into the living room. Doritos everywhere.
— Dianna E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) November 4, 2020
"i will not be manipulated in my own fucking house" i shout as i reach for my cat's treats again
— jame (@video_jame) December 3, 2020
duh pic.twitter.com/aWVdXcbfzs
— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) December 14, 2020
cat owners will be covered in scratches and scars and just be like these are little love marks from my handsome boy 😊 his name is pillow he's such a little man :)
— thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) September 19, 2020
huge congratulations to my cat who I recently learned knows how to turn on my gas range stove while we’re all asleep
— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) February 28, 2020
[pets during the quarantine]
dog: oh boy oh boy i get to be with human all day & night i love human lovelovelovelove
cat: are you fuckin kidding me right now
— Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) March 19, 2020
I love my cat I love my cat I love my cat pic.twitter.com/PK0IxCbFrJ
— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) November 25, 2020
