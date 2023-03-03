TWD star shares new look at Rick/Michonne spin-off

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has teased a new look at the forthcoming spin-off show with Rick Grimes and Michonne.

Gurira shared a behind-the scenes shot of co-star Andrew Lincoln speckled with blood (some things never change for Rick Grimes) on her Instagram page, as work on the series continues.



"Have you seen this man? #TheWalkingDead #Richonne Spinoff," she captioned the post.

The response, as you'd expect, was one of great excitement from Gurira's followers. One asked when Rick and Michonne would be reunited in the new series, writing: "Talk about a love that moves mountains... their love blossomed during such adversity and hardship. Just so epic!"



Earlier this year, Gurira shared some photos of herself with Lincoln and The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott M Gimple, who is showrunner for the Rick and Michonne spin-off.

Gimple previously teased a "mind-blowing" piece of television when Rick and Michonne reunite in the six-episode series.

"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time," he noted. "They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It's hopefully going to be mind-blowing."

As for the storyline, they'll be moving into brand-new territory, Gimple has hinted, with a suggestion that the series will unfold in a location that we haven't yet seen in The Walking Dead universe.

"The discovery of individual new worlds is critical," he added.

Before the miniseries was announced, it was intended that Gurira and Lincoln would reprise their roles over multiple movies.

The Walking Dead aired on AMC in the US and STAR on Disney+ in the UK.

