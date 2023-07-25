TWD’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan says one character is 'f**ked' after spin-off finale

Rob Kim - Getty Images

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor who plays Negan in The Walking Dead and its Negan-centric spin-off Dead City, has explained that one character is "f**ked" after the Dead City season 1 finale.

And that character is.... Negan.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced), the actor spoke about the conclusion to Dead City's first season, which saw Negan betrayed by Maggie and then handed over to the Dama.

Although the mysterious leader offered Negan a high-ranking job within her organisation, it certainly doesn't mean that the anti-hero is out of a danger. In fact, it seems pretty far from it.

"I think he thinks he's f**ked," the actor said. "He's in a position that he didn't anticipate being in — certainly.

"[Dama is] a bit of a chess player and I don't think Negan was prepared for her. I think he was prepared for [her henchman, the Croat] and knows at least who he is and what he's going to bring to the table, so can anticipate that. But he did not anticipate what the Dama is bringing to the table.

"And so I think that what Negan is seeing — and you can see the wheels turning — I don't think he sees a way out right now."

But, for JDM at least, being stuck in a corner and not initially knowing the way out is the most dramatically exciting place for him to be in.

"Any time he can get put into a corner, fun things are going to happen," he shared.

A second season for the spin-off has been confirmed, and Morgan is hoping that being in New York means the spin-off can cast even more actors who wouldn't be part of The Walking Dead universe otherwise.

The Walking Dead aired on AMC in the US and STAR on Disney+ in the UK. Dead City does not yet have a confirmed UK release date.

