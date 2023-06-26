TWD: Dead City’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Weighs In on the Spinoff’s Rewriting of History: ‘That Is a Negan Truth’
Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City did more than just move along the mission to rescue Hershel, it also appeared to rewrite history. As Negan explained to the boy’s mother Maggie why abductor the Croat was so dangerous, Glenn’s murderer insisted that he himself wasn’t as bad. Negan had only been a monster, the Saviors’ former leader maintained, when he’d had to put on a show to protect his people.
Best TV Villains, Ranked: 60 Baddies From Vampire Diaries, Game of Thrones, The Boys, Dynasty, Buffy and More
Which doesn’t quite track, not to viewers who remember that the reformed villain had had a harem of women who’d been coerced into being his “wives,” he’d made Carl reveal his empty eye socket and, worse, sing, and he’d already batted out Abraham when he let Daryl’s outburst justify Glenn’s murder before his pregnant wife’s eyes. So it begs the question: Did Negan believe what he told, of all people, Maggie? And does portrayer Jeffrey Dean Morgan buy it?
More from TVLine
Glamorous' Miss Benny Breaks Down Finale's 'Beautiful' Surprise Ending: 'That's the Moment That Made Me Cry'
Secret Invasion's Opening Credits, Created With AI, Cost 'No Artists' Jobs,' Says VFX Firm
Melissa McBride Poised to Appear in Daryl Dixon Spinoff After All; TWD Vet Slams 'Toxic' Fans for Needless Backlash
“I mostly think that’s true, and I believe that Negan believes it to be true,” the actor tells TVLine. “[That’s] his modus operandi as far as surviving this apocalypse, and he does excuse himself in certain places, obviously. He doesn’t think he’s the bad guy that he maybe is at times. But he absolutely believes that he has to put on a show, and that brings out the worst because it protects people. That is a Negan truth.
“Do I agree with that? Not always, no,” he continues. “And yeah, we have seen him do questionable-at-best things, but we’ve also seen him do some really good things. That’s what’s so much fun about playing Negan. He’ll do something great, then take five steps back, and do people know about it? Probably not, sometimes they do. But Negan is not a bad guy in Negan’s eyes at all.”
Best of TVLine
Yellowjackets' Tawny Cypress Talks Episode 4's Tai/Van Reunion: 'We're All Worried About Taissa'
Vampire Diaries Turns 10: How Real-Life Plot Twists Shaped Everything From the Love Triangle to the Final Death
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter