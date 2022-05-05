TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KING CITY, Ontario, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announced the results of matters voted on at its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 4, 2022 (the “Meeting”), which included the election of Directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 30, 2022. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.



There were 26 Shareholders holding 21,602,509 Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 88% of the 24,547,924 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fraser R. Berrill 21,143,438 97.88 458,070 2.12 Patrick S. Brigham 21,141,205 97.87 460,303 2.13 Paul D. Campbell 21,136,412 97.85 465,096 2.15 Samuel J. B. Pollock 20,831,466 96.44 770,042 3.56 Angela Sahi 21,142,466 97.87 459,042 2.13 K. Rai Sahi 21,143,438 97.88 458,070 2.12 Donald W. Turple 21,142,071 97.87 459,437 2.13 Jack D. Winberg 21,142,052 97.87 459,456 2.13





2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 21,591,321 99.95 11,188 0.05





Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 36 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

