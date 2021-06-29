TVS Zeppelin Concept Gets a Chinese Clone, Meet the Xianglong JSX500i Recently Launched in China

Chinese auto manufacturers are infamous for developing complete rip-offs of successful products from many big brands. So far, we had seen these Chinese companies coming up with products that looked like a clone of an already hit product in the market but the latest addition to the list is a motorcycle that draws its inspiration from a concept motorbike showcased by TVS. The recently launched Xianglong JSX500i is so inspired by the TVS Zeppelin concept that it ends up looking like a mirror version of the original motorcycle.

The TVS Zeppelin concept was showcased to the world at the 2018 Auto Expo and had attracted a lot of attention from bike lovers who could not stop themselves from loving the stylish design and list of hi-tech features. And while TVS is still working on developing a market-ready version of the concept, Xianglong has cruised its way to the launch of JSX500i, Gaadiwaadi reported.

At first glance, the striking resemblance of design between Xianglong JSX500i and TVS Zeppelin concept can easily be noticed. From the hexagonal headlamp to sculpted fuel tank design, stepped seat, engine cowl and stubby tail section, everything looks quite similar to the concept bike from the Indian company.

However, it's not as if everything is similar between the two bikes. There are also some distinct additions to the design of JSX500i which has got a taller handlebar compared to the Zeppelin concept. The bike sports alloys in place of the spoke wheel and the look is completed with an upswept metallic exhaust.

Other features on the XIanglong JSX500i include an all-LED setup, disc brakes on both ends and a mono-shock rear suspension that comes with a preload adjustability option.

Also Watch:

Powering the Xianglong JSX500i is a twin-cylinder, water-cooled 471 cc engine that can produce a maximum power output of 44.87 PS along with 41Nm of peak torque. The manufacturer claims a top speed of 150 km/h. The TVS Zeppelin concept was equipped with a hybrid engine option that included a 220cc petrol and 1200-watt regenerative electric motor.

While there has not been any clear word from TVS about the launch of Zeppelin, the company has already trademarked its name and we can expect the launch to happen anytime soon.

