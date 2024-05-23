TVO - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #2

and some people don't. >> Sue: exactly mississauga has an effective plan and it's got planners, it's got specialistsing up with these plans and have them trumped by the province is not necessarily a very good thing. >> Steve: rahul how would you answer that question? >> Rahul: I think there's a real contrast here for being in the city itself you are seeing a lot of celebrations of mississauga turning 50 are now and yet people are not celebrating they are asking if they will have a future in the city, because they know reaching urban boundaries we won't be able to build and move to the same way we always have. I think there's going to be this potential disconnect, this risk of your traditional voter who is fairly well-established here, we know voter turnout is low. What are their issues in contrast to the existing populations that's having trouble to stay here, how are they going to continue to live here, how will they continue to move here were will there be a contrast between the voters argument of crime and taxes as opposed to we have a lot of things we need to find money for that we don't have right now. >> Steve: I remember sue when you could buy a house in mississauga for $100,000. How much is it now? >> Sue: I believe the average price is 800,000. >> Steve: no kidding. Unbelievable. And that's one of the big problems, how do you keep seniors staying in place, aging in place and how can young people afford to say in mississauga? >> Steve: noor, I wonder if sometimes in these election campaigns there's not a symbol's worth of difference, how about in this one, do they divert on any major issues in a major way? >> Noor: a good question and that's what I've asked them all, your priorities are all similar, affordability, more housing supply, good --how would anybody who's coming into this blind know who to vote for? They do give me like a little bit in an shear and inched there in terms of difference but I think a lot of voters will look at, if they are keen to look at that voting record of these candidates, they will look at where candidates stand on social positions, international positions, mississauga is such a diverse community, a lot of people are looking at I've heard from that muse --muslim community, asking which politician is taking a --people are looking at distancing it might not be a local priority, it might be international priority. I know that has come up I think some candidates are also have taken a positions on transit or biking lanes in terms of do we want more biking lanes, do we want --there's been a lot of discussion around housing, one candidate in particular, has kind of come out as a more progressive candidate on housing housing, so he's seen as someone pushing for progressive more density and more ways of bringing youth and he is icing for that youth vote were someone like carolyn parrish is well known for many years and has been on counsel for decades and a lot of people who are well established who know what they will get our kind of looking at carolyn parrish. >> Steve: zachary can we get you to follow-up on that, anything on the candidates you can see? >> Zachary: we haven't seen a ton on the policy front but for me one of the more interesting components is the generational shift between some of the candidates. We have candidates who are more well-known, more established who have been fixtures of the city's politics for 30 plus years and we have a younger generation of candidates who are a bit more progressive on things like housing, affordability and stuff like that. For me that's one of the big things to look at here as well as what does that younger generation want and certainly younger candidates who are willing to step up and championed some of those issues. >> Steve: that's interesting. You see the major difference in policy areas or generations in this campaign? >> Rahul: I wish I sought more difference in policy area, to northpoint point, we don't see it in the past but I flushed out platform to the topic that is present for people. Housing is not a luxury for people like myself or residents who are turned to find a reason to stay. And we are having to fall back on these kind of traditions of okay, the name recognition, the competence advantage and for young voters it might be voting in the federal and provincial level but one would argue that if we don't see that kind of cooperation as well, again contention issue with blur street and the bike lane. I think if you see that focus coming through policy ethic more young people would actually be excited and more likely to vote.

>> Steve: let me follow up on that because that has been in the last few days something that emerge as a bit of a point of departure among the couple leading candidates. They set on the record she's not sure of these extra --at kind of torquing that for federal reasons. What you see? >> Sue: it's divisive from my perspective, we have to think of active transportation. We have to think about our cars and we've got to think about transit. As far as I'm concerned, blair lane is to lanes and a bike lane. You have to have that. You can't grow, we are having growing pains, we have to move forward and we have to build the city that has a workable livable transportation system. >> Steve: rahul is there a consensus on whether to or not to increase the number of bike lanes? >> Rahul: it's the frustration actually because we don't know. We are in a city that proudly is a virtual absence of media in our city proper or the slack that media isn't reporting so even reforms like this, I think that conversation hasn't really happened and in some ways it makes the debate come into the 4 good not about the timing but it's the larger question to me of are we going to be willing to finally accept the cost of the city ? A real city that's going to have infrastructure pains, growing pains, and I think candidates need to get past but --that's going to be the conversation starter you. >> Steve: noor I guess it gets back to the question of weather mississauga sees its health of toronto where the car reigns supreme or whether it sees itself as more of an intensified city as toronto now clearly does where you have to have bike lanes because you have to encourage active participation and transportation. >> Noor: and I think this election is a referendum on alike were the city wants to go in the next 50 years. Doesn't want to continue to be this commuters of mississauga of toronto who's coming to work and then drive up there or does it really kind of see itself and it's new vision as a city. And there are many views on this, people talk about this, we are not ready to let go but we also seek that reality facing us that we have grown out, we can only grow up now, we need better transportation, our children can't afford to live in mississauga, they can't find homes come they moved to a milton or burlington or move further out, and so I think this is a reality that people are seeing come they are facing it and they are seeing it and it's coming quickly. And I'm really surprised presently supplies that people are thinking about this, how do we want our city to look in 50 years. One person I spoke to has this great term saying we have this windshield neighbourhood, when shield neighbours forever like saying hello to our neighbour through the windshield and we see their children grow up through the windshield. And we never really have gone moved from that but a lot of people want to. They want to actually shake their hand and not be sex... --stuck in traffic. And people have said that to me across generations. I think mississauga has reached a point where they want to tepidly and shyly go into the coming of the city. But like rahul was saying it's painful, it's not easy. >> Steve: zachary, do you know whether mississauga wants to continue to feature that suburban lifestyle that it's been well-known for the for the past half-century or doesn't want to be an intensified urban distance? >> Zachary: most of the city's history there's been a remarkable consensus around policies and politics. There was a certain type of housing that we were building, a certain type of community we were pursuing. And that is changing because the city is now facing harder choices around things like taxes, financing, crimes and safety. I think that the city could be at a bit of an inflection point here thinking about what the next 50 years old and there are certain parts of the city that remains that suburbs, the people who have lived there for 30, 40 years who moved to mississauga because they wanted a certain lifestyle, they wanted a single detached family home, they wanted to drive and they wanted a certain type of lifestyle that wasn't exactly what you would find within toronto. They probably want more of that. But then there's a younger generation of folks who want to say I want to live hereto, I deserve the option the previous

generation had access to. >> Steve: we took our cameras to the street of mississauga to find out what some of the residents there how they answered these very questions and okay sheldon, we have that clip ready to go so let's relate --roll it. >> Speaker: I'm here in mississauga to ask residents whatever is the most pressing issue for them in the coming election. >> Speaker: we are moving back to toronto because the price in mississauga has become outrageous. >> Speaker: the rent is going up, up and up. >> Speaker: regulation on rent control. >> Speaker: I moved here two years back and it was $1800, tony 400. >> Speaker: my kids want to stay in mississauga but the area they went to school in mississauga maybe too expensive. >> Speaker: it's become something of a hot button issue. Reconstruction of bloor street. This would involve reducing the number of car lanes from 4 to three. >> Speaker: the transit that they have was good for the past years but because we become a bigger sitter than what we were, more people are leaning into mississauga to rent and not live, they don't have cars. >> Speaker: I'm going to vote. >> Speaker: this year I'm going to vote. >> Speaker: what you want to see the mayor? Do. >> Speaker: connectivity. >> Speaker: more than 50 percent of my paycheque goes to rent so I would really like whoever's going to be mayor in the upcoming election to at least look into the housing market and just control it. >> Steve: messy beaucoup some interesting answers from people who live in this saga. At before we get the polling numbers you just did the most massive exhale I ever heard halfway through that clip. What were you so proclaimed about? >> Rahul: I'm definitely glad in structured conversations are part of the dialogue but for those who know the history of bloor street it is showcasing in my view a weird part of the city is that the existing voters are not representative of the city, it's one of the lower voter turnouts at 20 percent. >> Steve: this is a by-election. >> Rahul: and so could we have a toronto moment were I'm not so sure because you see young people who can vote often not voting, not feeling the issues resonating with you therefore no contention and then you see a lot of people like in the clips there's newcomers and people who can't vote, they don't feel any agency in any place, they can't make it, they are working two jobs, they are either moving through our city many people whether they live here or not or they are living here and trying to just survive and I'm seeing a lot of these people, they're issues are not being met and I can't... This bloor street conversation is neglecting those who are attractive, or --the growth that we actually need because the reality is this, suburbia as it's known it's kind of a farce. We never had the money to pay for it. Our infrastructure deficit is 200 plus million. We've never actually accounted for the cost of our city whether we are 50 or 100. I'm really hoping that we can get something like bloor because that road is actually crumbling, we need to do something there. The question is when and how. >> Steve: interestingly enough sheldon can we get these numbers up these are liaising strategies and in your opinion what's the most important issue facing mississauga and they gave a list that people could pick from and here's what they had to say. I wonder how any people would know what number one is on the list. Take a guess. With number one that people identified as the biggest issue? >> Sue: crime. >> Steve: crime, 30 percent. You sought there. Affordable housing comes next at 25 percent, then traffic ask 616, inflation at 9, homelessness at 3 percent, do not have homelessness in mississauga ? Something else 5 percent. 3 percent said they weren't sure. Let's follow up on this. Nor, why would crime be something identified by one in three people in mississauga? >> Noor: it's something easy to understand. We are also seeing a news coverage of crime in their neighbourhood or in brampton or ontario at large especially around car theft is the big issue that when I was interviewing people on this it was car theft that is something they've seen on tv, they read about, heard about and neighbours experiencing car theft and jacking. So I think it's something that's so easy to understand, I think if you are to ask 10 people ate would tell you about crime. I think that's one of the reasons why and the people like rahul pointed out, a lot of people in mississauga have been there for a long time. They are not facing the housing issues, they are well

