The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

More from TVLine

This week, you’ll find five series debuts (including Milo Ventimiglia in The Company You Keep, Christoph Waltz in The Consultant and Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler), 14 returning series (including Starz’s Party Down revival and Season 5 of Magnum P.I., now on NBC) and 10 finales (including Harlem, Mayfair Witches and Young Rock).

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.