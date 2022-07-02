The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 3

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings, monthly guide to What’s on Streaming and Summer TV Calendar.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find seven returning shows (including summertime staples Big Brother and Press Your Luck), nine series debuts (including Black Bird, Maggie and Moonhaven), seven finales (including The Boys, The Man Who Fell to Earth and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and more.

