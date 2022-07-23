The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 24

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings, monthly guide to What’s on Streaming and Summer TV Calendar.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

More from TVLine

This week, you’ll find nine series debuts (including Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in The Resort and the Pretty Little Liars reboot), 10 returning series (including Harley Quinn, High School Musical and Running Wild With Bear Grylls) and 10 finales (including the Flowers in the Attic prequel, Irma Vep and The Players).

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.