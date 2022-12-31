The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find seven new series (including Kaleidoscope, Paul T. Goldman and Will Trent) and six finales (including the very last episodes of Dangerous Liaisons and Welcome to Chippendales). Plus, nearly three dozen shows return from holiday break (including The Rookie, which moves to a new night).

