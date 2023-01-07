The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 8
With more than 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.
This week, you’ll find 11 series debuts (including Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Alert: Missing Persons Unit and Velma), 19 returning series (including The Conners, East New York and Walker) and six finales (including Echo 3, George & Tammy and Tulsa King). Also on tap: the much-hyped NCIS crossover event and the return of the Golden Globes.
