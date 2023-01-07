The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 8

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

More from TVLine

This week, you’ll find 11 series debuts (including Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Alert: Missing Persons Unit and Velma), 19 returning series (including The Conners, East New York and Walker) and six finales (including Echo 3, George & Tammy and Tulsa King). Also on tap: the much-hyped NCIS crossover event and the return of the Golden Globes.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.