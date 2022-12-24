The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Dec. 25

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

More from TVLine

This week, you’ll find six premieres (including Charlie Cox in Treason, Michelle Yeoh in The Witcher: Blood Origin and Season 11 of Letterkenny), 11 finales (including the very last episodes of Doc Martin, Fleishman Is in Trouble and His Dark Materials) and a smattering of films and specials (including Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, the Kennedy Center Honors, Lizzo: Live in Concert and Matilda the Musical).

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.