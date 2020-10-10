The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 11

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 returning shows (including The Amazing Race, Fear the Walking Dead, The Spanish Princess and Shark Tank), four series debuts (including the timely Social Distance and teen drama Grand Army) and numerous specials (including the highly anticipated West Wing reunion).

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

8 pm Last Tango in Halifax Season 4 finale (PBS)

8 pm The Spanish Princess Season 2 premiere (Starz)

8 pm Top Gear Season 28 finale (BBC America)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere (AMC)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 16 premiere (if no NBA Finals Game 7; ABC)

9 pm Tell Me a Story Season 2 broadcast premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

8 pm Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

9 pm The Amazing Race Season 32 premiere (CBS)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Sistas Season 2 premiere (BET)

10 pm The Con series premiere (ABC)

12 am Baroness Von Sketch Show final season premiere (IFC)

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

3 am Sesame Street: The Power of We special (HBO Max)

3 am Social Distance series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 premiere (CBS All Access)

3 am A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Rise (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

3 am Clouds film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Grand Army series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Helpsters Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Helstrom series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Trial of the Chicago 7 film premiere (Netflix)

3 am What the Constitution Means to Me special (Amazon Prime)

8 pm The Perfect Weapon documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm Shark Tank Season 12 premiere (ABC)

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

8 pm David Byrne’s American Utopia special (HBO)

