The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 premieres (including new seasons of The Good Doctor, Young Sheldon and the Anna Faris-less Mom), eight finales (including American Ninja Warrior, Desus & Mero and Match Game) and myriad specials (including Stephen Colbert’s election night showcase and the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony).

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

8 pm Holiday Wars Season 2 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm Roadkill (UK) Stateside premiere (PBS)

10 pm Race in America: Our Vote Counts special (Bravo)

10 pm The Comedy Store docuseries finale (Showtime)

11 pm Desus & Mero Season 2 finale (Showtime)

11:30 pm Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season 1 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, NOV. 2

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night primetime special (CBS)

9 pm Below Deck Season 8 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Holiday Baking Championship Season 7 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm Love It or List It Season 16 finale (HGTV)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 4 premiere (ABC)

10 pm We Are Who We Are Season 1 finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

8 pm Election Night coverage (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS)

11 pm Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand – Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 special (Showtime)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

9 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 12 finale (NBC)

9 pm Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 4 premiere (HGTV)

11 pm The A Word Season 3 premiere (SundanceTV)

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

3 am Operation Christmas Drop film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Riviera Season 3 premiere (Sundance Now)

3 am Save Me Season 2 (aka Save Me Too) Stateside premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Two Weeks to Live (UK) Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm Superstore Episode No. 100 aka America Ferrera’s farewell (NBC)

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm B Positive series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Mom Season 8 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Match Game Season 5 finale (ABC)

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

3 am Country Ever After series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Weird But True Season 3 finale (Disney+)

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

8 pm Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions special (HBO)

8:30 pm Side Hustle series premiere (Nickelodeon)

