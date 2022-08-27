The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Aug. 28
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.
With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.
More from TVLine
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
The TVLine Performers of the Week: Sarah and Tamara Podemski
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Composer Thinks Amazon Series Will 'Surprise Fans in a Pleasant Way'
This week, you’ll find 16 premieres (including the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Steve Carell in The Patient and Emily Deschanel in Devil in Ohio), a dozen finales (including the very last episode of Animal Kingdom) and a smattering of movies and specials (including Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert and the MTV Video Music Awards).
Best of TVLine
What's New on Netflix in August — Plus: Amazon, HBO Max and Others
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter