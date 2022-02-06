The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 6

Ryan Schwartz
·2 min read

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week you’ll find 10 series debuts (including another Power spinof, The Girl Before and Inventing Anna), six returning series (including Disenchantment, Dollface and Star Trek: Discovery) and an assortment of films and specials (including the J.Lo/Owen Wilson rom-com Marry Me and the launch of Jeopardy!‘s National College Championship).

SUNDAY, FEB. 6
3 pm NFL Pro Bowl (ABC, ESPN)
6 pm NASCAR: Inaugural Clash at the Coliseum (Fox)
9 pm Claws series finale (TNT)
9:15 pm Power Book IV: Force series premiere (Starz; special time)

MONDAY, FEB. 7
3 am Angela Black limited series premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

TUESDAY, FEB. 8
3 am Love Is Blind: Japan series premiere (Netflix; first five episodes)
3 am Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? comedy special (Netflix)
8 pm Jeopardy! National College Championship begins (ABC; airing Tuesday-Friday through Feb. 22)
8 pm Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics special (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
3 am The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale (Disney+)
3 am Catching Killers Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Disenchantment Part 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye special (Disney+)
7:30 pm Kid of the Year special (Nickelodeon)
8:30 pm Fairview series premiere (Comedy Central)

THURSDAY, FEB. 10
3 am About Last Night series premiere (HBO Max)
3 am The Girl Before limited series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)
3 am Indivisible: Healing Hate docuseries finale (Paramount+)
3 am Kimi film premiere (HBO Max)
3 am The Real Husbands of Hollywood revival premiere (BET+)
3 am Star Trek: Discovery Season 4B premiere (Paramount+)
9 pm NFL Honors (ABC)

FRIDAY, FEB. 11
3 am Dollface Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)
3 am I Want You Back film premiere (Prime Video)
3 am The In Between film premiere (Paramount+)
3 am Inventing Anna limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Love Is Blind Season 2 premiere (Netflix; first five episodes)
3 am Marry Me film premiere (Peacock)
3 am Pretzel and the Puppies series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)
3 am The Sky Is Everywhere film premiere (Apple TV+)
3 am Tall Girl 2 film premiere (Netflix)
8 pm Everything’s Gonna Be All White docuseries premiere (Showtime)

SATURDAY, FEB. 12
8 pm Attenborough’s Global Adventure docuseries premiere (BBC America)

