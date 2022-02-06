The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 6

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

3 pm NFL Pro Bowl (ABC, ESPN)

6 pm NASCAR: Inaugural Clash at the Coliseum (Fox)

9 pm Claws series finale (TNT)

9:15 pm Power Book IV: Force series premiere (Starz; special time)

MONDAY, FEB. 7

3 am Angela Black limited series premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

3 am Love Is Blind: Japan series premiere (Netflix; first five episodes)

3 am Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm Jeopardy! National College Championship begins (ABC; airing Tuesday-Friday through Feb. 22)

8 pm Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics special (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

3 am The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Catching Killers Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Disenchantment Part 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye special (Disney+)

7:30 pm Kid of the Year special (Nickelodeon)

8:30 pm Fairview series premiere (Comedy Central)

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

3 am About Last Night series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Girl Before limited series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Indivisible: Healing Hate docuseries finale (Paramount+)

3 am Kimi film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Real Husbands of Hollywood revival premiere (BET+)

3 am Star Trek: Discovery Season 4B premiere (Paramount+)

9 pm NFL Honors (ABC)

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

3 am Dollface Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am I Want You Back film premiere (Prime Video)

3 am The In Between film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Inventing Anna limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Love Is Blind Season 2 premiere (Netflix; first five episodes)

3 am Marry Me film premiere (Peacock)

3 am Pretzel and the Puppies series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am The Sky Is Everywhere film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Tall Girl 2 film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Everything’s Gonna Be All White docuseries premiere (Showtime)

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

8 pm Attenborough’s Global Adventure docuseries premiere (BBC America)

