The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Aug. 9

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

More from TVLine

This week, you’ll find two series finales (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Greenleaf), 21 premieres (including Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Teenage Bounty Hunters and the return of Endeavour), 14 season enders (including The Alienist and DC’s Stargirl) and so much more.

SUNDAY, AUG. 9

7 pm PGA Championship (CBS)

8 pm Shark Week begins (Discovery Channel)

8 pm Surviving Jeffrey Epstein docuseries premiere (Lifetime)

9 pm The Alienist: Angel of Darkness finale (TNT; two episodes)

9 pm Endeavour Season 7 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Perry Mason Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment special (Bravo)

10 pm We Hunt Together (UK) series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, AUG. 10

3 am About Face series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix)

3 am Mapleworth Murders series premiere (Quibi)

9 am DC’s Stargirl Season 1 finale, Part 2 of 2 (DC Universe)

8 pm The Titan Games Season 2 finale (NBC)

9 pm Surviving Jeffrey Epstein docuseries finale (Lifetime)

10 pm 10 Things You Don’t Know series premiere (E!)

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

3 am Don’t Look Deeper Season 1 finale (Quibi)

3 am Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids comedy special (Netflix)

9 pm Greenleaf series finale (OWN)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 15 premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, AUG 12

3 am (Un)Well docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series finale (ABC; special time; two episodes)

9 pm No Limit Chronicles docuseries finale (BET; two episodes)

9 pm Tough as Nails time slot premiere (CBS)

9 pm World of Dance Season 4 finale (NBC; special night and time)

9 pm Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn documentary premiere (HBO)

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

3 am Five Bedrooms (Aus) series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Infinity Train Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm Killer Camp Season 1 finale (The CW)

8 pm Coronavirus & the Classroom NBC News special (NBC)

9 pm Don’t Season 1 finale (ABC)

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

3 am 3% Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Boys State documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Magic Camp film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Project Power film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Ted Lasso series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Teenage Bounty Hunters series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8 pm The Greatest #AtHome Videos Season 1 finale (CBS)

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

3 am Rita Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8:05 pm Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered Season 1 finale (Nickelodeon)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Best of TVLine