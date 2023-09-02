The TVLine-Up: What’s Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 3

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 returning series (including American Dad, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Virgin River), four series debuts (including The Changeling and Tiny Toons Looniversity) and eight finales (including Special Ops: Lioness, The Afterparty and Project Runway).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

3 am Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

8 pm Professor T Season 2 premiere (PBS)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)

9 pm Dark Winds Season 2 finale (AMC)

9 pm Unforgotten Season 5 premiere (PBS)

10 pm Van der Valk Season 3 premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

8 pm Office Race TV-movie premiere (Comedy Central)

9 pm Little Richard: I Am Everything documentary premiere (CNN)

10 pm American Dad returns (TBS)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

3 am One Shot: Overtime Elite docuseries premiere (Amazon; all six episodes)

8 pm Inside the NFL Season 46 premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 18 finale (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

3 am The Afterparty Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am I Am Groot Season 2 premiere (Disney+; all five shorts)

3 am The Little Mermaid streaming premiere (Disney+)

3 am Predators docuseries premiere (Netflix; all five episodes)

3 am Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America documentary premiere (Netflix)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

3 am Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight final season premiere (Netflix; all 19 episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Top Boy final season premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am Virgin River Season 5 premiere (Netflix; first 10 episodes)

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football Season 37 premiere (NBC; special night)

9 pm Project Runway Season 20 finale (Bravo)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

3 am The Changeling series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Selling the OC Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

3 am Sitting in Bars With Cake movie premiere (Prime Video)

9 pm Minx Season 2 finale (Starz)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

9 am Tiny Toons Looniversity series premiere (Cartoon Network)

6:30 pm ACC College Football series premiere (The CW)

7 pm CFB on Fox Season 13 premiere (Fox)

