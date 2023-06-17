The TVLine-Up: What’s New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 18

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 series debuts (including Walking Dead spinoff Dead City, the MCU’s Secret Invasion and Kim Cattrall’s Glamorous), eight returning favorites (including And Just Like That…, The Bear and The Righteous Gemstones) and eight finales (including Clone High, Fear the Walking Dead and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai).

