The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 30

With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find two dozen premieres (including the final seasons of Breeders, Physical and Reservation Dogs), nine finales (including Cruel Summer, Hijack and The Righteous Gemstones) and so much more (including the streaming debuts of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Hulu’s four-day Lollapalooza presentation, the annual NFL Hall of Fame game and WWE SummerSlam).

SUNDAY, JULY 30

3 am Joe Pickett Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer documentary premiere (Max)

8 pm Naked and Afraid Castaways series premiere (Discovery Channel)

8 pm Tough as Nails Season 5 finale (CBS)

9 pm The Cube Season 2 finale (TBS)

9 pm Dark Winds Season 2 premiere (AMC)

9 pm Last Call docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm Survive the Raft series premiere (Discovery Channel)

9 pm When Calls the Heart Season 10 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

10 pm D.I. Ray Season 1 finale (PBS)

10 pm Goliath docuseries finale (Showtime)

10 pm The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 finale (HBO; two episodes)

MONDAY, JULY 31

3 am American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary premiere (Peacock)

8:30 pm Run the Burbs network premiere (The CW)

9 pm Rewind the ’90s docuseries premiere (NatGeo; two episodes)

9:30 pm Bump Season 2 premiere (The CW)

10 pm Breeders final season premiere (FX; two episodes)

10 pm Cruel Summer Season 2 finale (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

3 am Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming premiere (Disney+)

3 am Hijack Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Physical final season premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Reservation Dogs final season premiere (Hulu; first two episodes)

3 am Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 1, Part 2 premiere (Disney+; all six episodes)

8 pm Big Brother Season 25 premiere (CBS)

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

Time TBD: Lollapalooza livestream, Day 1 of 4 (Hulu)

3 am The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all five episodes)

3 am The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming premiere (Peacock)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns (MTV)

8 pm NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC)

10 pm Botched Season 8 premiere (E!)

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

Time TBD: Lollapalooza livestream, Day 2 of 4 (Hulu)

3 am The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart limited series premiere (Prime Video; first three episodes)

8 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 3 premiere (CBS; two episodes)

SATURSDAY, AUG. 5

Time TBD: Lollapalooza livestream, Day 3 of 4 (Hulu)

8 pm The Great Chocolate Showdown Season 4 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Johnson Season 3 premiere (Bounce TV)

8 pm WWE SummerSlam (Peacock)

9 pm Recipe for Disaster series premiere (The CW)

