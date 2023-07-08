The TVLine-Up: What’s New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 9

With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find seven series debuts (including the star-studded limited series Full Circle and the Michelle Buteau comedy Survival of the Thickest), 11 returning favorites (including The Afterparty, The Summer I Turned Pretty and What We Do in the Shadows) and a half-dozen finales (including the very last episodes of The Blacklist and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan).

SUNDAY, JULY 9

7 pm MLB Draft (ESPN)

8 pm The Prank Panel Episode 2/time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 9 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Domina Season 2 premiere (MGM+)

9 pm Grantchester Season 8 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York docuseries premiere (HBO)

9 pm Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake series premiere (Bravo; two episodes)

9 pm Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge Season 2 premiere (NatGeo)

9 pm See It Loud: The History of Black Television docuseries premiere (CNN)

10 pm The $100,000 Pyramid returns (ABC)

10 pm D.I. Ray series premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, JULY 10

8 pm MLB Home Run Derby (ESPN)

10 pm Miracle Workers Season 4 premiere (TBS; two episodes)

TUESDAY, JULY 11

3 am How I Met Your Father Season 2 finale (Hulu; two episodes)

3 am Myth of the Zodiac Killer docuseries premiere (Peacock; all two episodes)

8 pm MLB All-Star Game (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

3 am The Afterparty Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; two episodes)

3 am Platonic Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

8 pm ESPY Awards (ABC)

THURSDAY, JULY 13

3 am Full Circle limited series premiere (Max; first two episodes)

3 am Project Greenlight reboot premiere (Max; all 10 episodes)

3 am Survival of the Thickest series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

8 pm The Blacklist series finale (NBC; two episodes)

10 pm I Survived Bear Grylls Season 1 finale (TBS)

10 pm What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 premiere (FX; two episodes)

FRIDAY, JULY 14

3 am Bird Box Barcelona movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Foundation Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas concert special (Hulu)

3 am Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series finale (Prime Video; two episodes)

3 am The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premiere (Prime Video; first three episodes)

3 am Too Hot to Handle Season 5 premiere (Netflix; first four episodes)

9 pm Run the World Season 2 finale (Starz)

SATURDAY, JULY 15

8:30 pm WNBA All-Star Game (ABC)

