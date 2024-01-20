The TVLine-Up: What’s New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 21

With nearly 600 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find nine series debuts (including Nicole Kidman in Expats, Austin Butler in Masters of the Air and Sofia Vergara in Griselda), eight returning series (including The Bachelor, Queer Eye and The Way Home) and seven finales (including Celebrity Jeopardy!, Hell’s Kitchen and NCIS: Sydney).

SUNDAY, JAN. 21

9 pm The Way Home Season 2 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm The Woman in the Wall series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, JAN. 22

3 am Judy Justice Season 3 premiere (Freevee)

8 pm America’s Most Wanted Season 2 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 28 premiere (ABC)

9 pm TMZ Investigates season premiere (Fox)

11 pm Barmageddon Season 2 finale (USA Network)

TUESDAY, JAN. 23

3 am Kevin James: Irregardless comedy special (Prime Video)

8 pm Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 finale (ABC)

8 pm NCIS: Sydney Season 1 finale (CBS)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)

9 pm Only Murders in the Building Season 1 broadcast finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24

3 am Queer Eye Season 8 premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

3 am A Real Bug’s Life series premiere (Disney+; all five episodes)

3 am The Trust: A Game of Greed Season 1 finale (Netflix)

10 pm Chrissy & Dave Dine Out series premiere (Freeform)

THURSDAY, JAN. 25

3 am Griselda limited series premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

3 am In the Know series premiere (Peacock; all six episodes)

3 am Masters of the Universe: Revolution series premiere (Netflix; all five episodes)

3 am Sexy Beast series premiere (Paramount+; all eight episodes)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 finale (Fox)

8 pm Son of a Critch Season 3 premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

3 am Expats limited series premiere (Prime Video; first two episodes)

3 am Love Is Blind: Sweden Season 1 finale (Netflix; two episodes)

3 am Masters of the Air limited series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Sago Mini Friends Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Underdoggs movie premiere (Prime Video)

9 pm Hightown final season premiere (Starz)

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

8 pm Family Film and TV Awards (CBS)

8 pm Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary premiere (HBO)

