TVLine Items: True Lies Taps Shameless Vet, TikTok Star's Netflix Deal and More

Shameless alum Steve Howey is stepping into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s shoes as the lead of CBS’ True Lies reboot pilot, our sister site Variety reports.

Howey’s character Harry — played by Schwarzenegger in the 1994 action-comedy movie — is a seemingly boring computer salesman and devoted family man who is actually a spy. The part of Harry’s suburban wife, who is recruited to work alongside him as they try to reignite their marriage, has yet to be cast. (Jamie Lee Curtis played the character in the movie.)

The project hails from James Cameron, who directed and produced the film, as well as McG (Supernatural) and Matt Nix (Burn Notice), who wrote the pilot.

* Netflix has signed He’s All That leading lady/TikTok star Addison Rae to a multi-picture deal, per Variety.

* Country superstar Trace Adkins has joined the cast of Monarch, Fox’s upcoming drama series about a country music dynasty, the network announced Wednesday. Adkins’ character, “King of Country Music” Albie Roman, is the husband of Dottie (Susan Sarandon) and the father of Nicky (Anna Friel).

* The concert special Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler will air Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9/8c on CBS. It will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, as well as a duet between Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

* Nickelodeon has commemorated 25 years of Blue’s Clues with a music video titled “You Can’t Spell Blue without YOU,” featuring Blue’s Clues & You! star Josh Dela Cruz and former hosts Donovan Patton and Steve Burns:

