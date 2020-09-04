TVLine Items: Silk Superhero Series, CBS' Funeral Home Drama and More

The Korean-American, Spider-Man-like heroine Silk may lead a live-action Marvel series from Sony Pictures TV, sources tell our sister site Variety. Lauren Moon (Good Trouble, Atypical) is in talks to pen the project, with Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller exec-producing. While no outlet is officially attached yet, Amazon Prime is in talks, per Variety‘s sources.

Silk, aka Cindy Moon, was bitten by a radioactive spider in the comics, just like her classmate Peter Parker. She then developed the ability to move at incredible speed and shoot webs out of her fingertips, in addition to possessing an advanced Spider-Sense (known as Silk Sense). The character was portrayed by Tiffany Espensen in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

* CBS is developing Closure, a drama loosely based on the life of baseball Hall of Famer-turned-funeral home owner Andre Dawson, our sister site Deadline reports. Bestselling author and film producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven) will serve as an executive producer.

* Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) will create and star in an ABC single-camera comedy about a group of teachers at one of the worst public schools in the country, per Deadline. (The project has a put-pilot commitment at the network.)

