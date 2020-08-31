TVLine Items: Mariah's Christmas Special, Miss USA Relocates and More

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you… to watch her holiday extravaganza.

Apple TV+ will debut Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special later this year, on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the singer’s hit holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The program will combine music, dancing and animation, in addition to featuring surprise guests, for “a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world,” per the streamer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ovation TV will air all three seasons of the British-Irish crime drama The Fall, starring Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) and Jamie Dornan (Once Upon a Time), on Saturday nights beginning Oct. 10 at 7/6c. The series previously streamed Stateside on Netflix.

* Nick Robinson (Love, Victor, Melissa & Joey) will star opposite Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) in the Netflix dramedy Maid, from executive producers John Wells and Margot Robbie, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the series is about “a single mother (Qualley) who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.”

* The Miss USA competition is moving from Fox to A+E Networks’ cable channel FYI, where the 2020 event will air on Monday, Nov. 9 at 8 pm, per Deadline.

* HBO has released a full trailer for its drama series We Are Who We Are, premiering Monday, Sept. 14 at 10 pm. Watch it below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

