TVLine Items: Lucifer Season 6 Casting, Kelly Clarkson Renewed and More

Vlada Gelman
·2 min read

Lucifer‘s Amenadiel is making a new friend: Merrin Dungey (Alias) will appear in the Netflix drama’s sixth and final season as Sonya, a no-nonsense cop who forms an unlikely bond with DB Woodside’s angel, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, Brianna Hildebrand (Trinkets, The Exorcist) will play Rory, a rebellious and angsty angel hoping to follow in Lucifer’s footsteps.

Following a pandemic-related pause, Lucifer resumed production in late September to finish up the 16th and final episode of Season 5, and then segued directly into the start of production on its sixth and final season, which will run 10 episodes. A premiere date for neither Season 5B nor Season 6 has been announced yet.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two seasons, taking the daytime talker through 2023.

* The CW’s upcoming series Walker has tapped Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies) to recur as Stan Morrison, a businessman and networker who is a close friend of the Walker family, TV Insider reports.

* Hulu has acquired One Tree Hill vets James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti’s crowd-funded comedy Everyone Is Doing Great, which will premiere with all eight episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The series — written and produced by Lafferty and Colletti — “follows Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who enjoyed the success of Eternal, a hit television vampire drama. Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they awkwardly navigate the perils of life and love in a late coming-of-age.”

* Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) will star in and executive-produce the Amazon Prime series I’m a Virgo, which is described as an absurdist, coming-of-age story about a 13-foot-tall Black man (Jerome) who lives in Oakland, California, our sister site Variety reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Roger Goodell still unsure about in-person attendance at Super Bowl LV

    Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • MLB owners say there isn't 'a snowball's chance in hell' of season starting on time

    Two MLB owners don't think last season's COVID-19 safety protocols are enough, and want the season pushed back until every player can be vaccinated.

  • Ben Roethlisberger on loss to Bills: 'If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up'

    Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are reeling after two straight losses.

  • There's finally a plot for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    LeBron James and the Tune Squad will not take on aliens in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP posted Tuesday on his social media platforms.The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million that includes an opt-out clause in 2025.“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.The Bucks paid a hefty price to revamp their roster this off-season in an attempt to persuade Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee. They dealt away guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton and two more first-round selections as part of a package to acquire Jrue Holiday in a four-team trade.They also overhauled their bench by adding Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Torrey Craig and Bryn Forbes. Antetokounmpo called those off-season moves “amazing” without indicating whether he planned to sign the extension.“At the end of the day, the team is going to take care of what they’re going to do,” Antetokounmpo said last week. “Off the court, they tried to improve this team as much as possible. We’ve had the best regular-season team the last two years and that shows you that the team and the front office cares about improving the team every single year. Me, on the court, I’m going to try to improve individually and help my teammates improve, also.”Despite that regular-season success, Milwaukee has yet to reach the NBA Finals with Antetokounmpo. The Bucks lost a second-round series in five games to Miami last season after dropping four straight games to blow a 2-0 lead over Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.Antetkounmpo missed most of a Game 4 victory and all of a Game 5 loss in the Miami series with a sprained right ankle.The Bucks understood the importance of Antetokounmpo’s decision to the future of the franchise. When Antetokounmpo celebrated his birthday on Dec. 6, each of his teammates jokingly gave him a pen as a present in hopes he’d use one to sign his extension.Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo out of Greece with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-11 “Greek Freak” has career averages of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.Last season, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while winning his second straight MVP award. He also was named the NBA’s defensive player of the year.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Chelsea loses 2-1 at Wolves for 2nd defeat in 4 days in EPL

    WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Chelsea lost in the Premier League for the second time in four days as Pedro Neto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolverhampton a 2-1 win on Tuesday.Arriving at Molineux on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Everton, Chelsea missed the chance to move into first place in the standings despite taking the lead through Olivier Giroud in the 49th minute.Daniel Podence equalized off a deflected shot in the 66th and fellow Portugal international Neto completed the turnaround when he was played in down the left on a Wolves counterattack before driving a low finish past Edoaurd Mendy and into the bottom corner.Chelsea has lost two straight games after going on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Drama in Frankfurt as Stindl grabs 3-3 draw for Gladbach

    BERLIN — Lars Stindl completed a hat trick in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.The Gladbach captain opened the scoring in the 14th minute, pulled one back with a penalty in the last minute when 10-man Frankfurt was ahead 3-1, and then equalized with a header in the fifth minute of injury time on his second attempt after Kevin Trapp saved his first.André Silva scored two goals and set up another for Frankfurt, but the home side was to rue captain David Abraham’s sending off in the 81st as it failed to hold on and extended its winless run to nine games.Stindl put the visitors ahead when he curled a free kick inside the right post but Frankfurt was given a route back when Stefan Lainer was penalized for handball in the area.Silva converted the penalty in the 22nd, then scored again two minutes later. The Portuguese striker played in Aymen Barkok to make it 3-1 in the 32nd.The game ended on a sour note when Abraham was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on Breel Embolo, who was booked for pushing Sebastian Rode to the ground in the subsequent back and forth. Rode was also booked, but it wasn’t clear why.Stindl’s last-minute penalty seemed too late to make a difference for the visitors, but there was still six minutes of injury time.Edin Terzic was making his debut as Borussia Dortmund coach at Werder Bremen later, with Hertha Berlin welcoming Mainz, and Union Berlin playing at Stuttgart.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPBy CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Revamped roster has Suns taking crash course in chemistry

    PHOENIX — Chris Paul played just 18 minutes in his preseason debut Monday night and the Suns' new point guard made the most of his time, with the camera often catching him teaching, discussing and debating with teammates.The 10-time All-Star knows he's got to have a vocal role if Phoenix is going to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.He also knows he's going to do a lot of listening as well.“That's the game,” Paul said. “It's not just me talking. Booker's talking, Crowder's talking, coach is talking, that's the way you become a team. You don't just put it on paper and say it's going be this or going to be that. You've got to build.”In a very short NBA off-season, the Suns were one of the league's most intriguing teams. They pulled off the trade with Oklahoma City that brought Paul to the desert, they signed veteran forward Jae Crowder and bulked up their bench by adding veteran guards like Langston Galloway and E'Twaun Moore.All those players join a talented young nucleus that includes guard Devin Booker and forward Deandre Ayton. The 6-foot-5 Booker made his first All-Star game last year after averaging 26.6 points per game. The 6-foot-11 Ayton averaged 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds.Both of them have said they're enjoying learning from Paul, who averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists last year for the Thunder.“Chris is going to have his opinion and his advice,” Booker said. “He's another set of eyes out there and one of the best basketball minds to play.”Second-year Phoenix coach Monty Williams likes to say teams can't skip steps in building chemistry and cohesion, but he also admits the coronavirus-crunched schedule makes it difficult to be patient.“We’ve changed a lot of moving parts,” Williams said. “And I don’t want that to be an excuse.”SMITH'S ROLEThe Suns made a surprise pick in the NBA draft when they took forward Jalen Smith with the No. 10 overall pick.Though some pundits thought the pick was a reach, the Suns are intrigued by his combination of shot blocking and 3-point shooting. He averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and more than two blocks per game last year at Maryland. He also made 32 3-pointers in 31 games.Williams said Smith's role will depend on how quickly he adapts to the speed of the NBA game.“There are moments where he doesn't have the force that he needs to play with because he's thinking," Williams said. "It's not because he doesn't want to do it, he's thinking about what he should do instead of letting it naturally happen. That's OK, because that's what all young players go through.”FORWARD SHUFFLEOne of the intriguing position battles for the Suns is at the 3 and 4 spots. The team brings back Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric, who all have shown promise in their young careers. Bridges averaged 9.1 points per game last season and can guard several positions on the court with his long arms.Johnson averaged 8.8 points in his rookie season and shot nearly 40% from 3-point range. Saric averaged 10.7 points per game as another floor spacer.Added to the mix is Crowder, a 30-year-old who is entering his ninth season and played an important role last season with the Miami Heat, who lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Crowder brings a physical presence that will be useful in many matchups.AYTON'S YEAR 3It's another big year for Ayton, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.The big man has been very productive in stretches and has worked to improve his interior defence and outside shooting. But he's also been the source of frustration: he was suspended 25 games early last season for violating the league's anti-drug policy by testing positive for a diuretic.BUILDING ON THE BUBBLEPhoenix started its momentum in Florida last season, when the team went 8-0 in the restart bubble and almost made the playoffs despite nearly impossible odds. Booker, Bridges and Johnson played particularly well in Florida, and it gave the Suns confidence to invest some money, add Paul and Crowder, and try to push for more success.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDavid Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Canada's Kellett gets full-time ride on A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season

    Dalton Kellett wants to keep learning as an IndyCar driver. The Canadian will get that chance as he returns to A.J. Foyt Racing as a full-time driver for the 2021 season. He'll drive Foyt's second car behind four-time champion Sebastien Bourdais. "I really want to learn from Seb and see what he brings to the table," said Kellett on Tuesday. "Observe how he works with the engineers, how he works with his team, what he's specific about, what he wants out of the car. "I want to take what's useful for myself from that and apply it to our program." Kellett shared the No. 14 car with Tony Kanaan for the 2020 season but will have No. 4 to himself in 2021. He said that getting the full-time ride was part of the plan as Foyt Racing wanted to develop a younger driver under Bourdais. "Things worked out that the ride was available and I was able to step in," said Kellett from his home in Indianapolis. "I'm very excited to be with the team again, I'm happy to have the opportunity." The 27-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., competed in eight races for Foyt in his rookie season, finishing 26th overall in the IndyCar standings. Kellett also drove in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, finishing 31st. He said he hopes to reach the top 15 this season and keep moving up the standings of North America's top open-wheel racing circuit. Team lead Larry Foyt said that he was familiar with Kellett's body of work before he joined the team last season but he was still interested to see how the Canadian would adapt to the bigger tires and higher horsepower of IndyCar. "What we saw was that he really adapted well," said Foyt in an online news conference. "He was great at looking at data, improving himself, going quicker. "I think he can really surprise a lot of people and that's what we see in him and that's why we wanted to get him full time." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Bucks fans are explosively happy about Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax extension

    Bucks fans are experiencing the kind of joy that you can only get from sports.

  • Canada Soccer honours Tony Waiters with award, inducts Bob Sayer into Hall of Fame

    At 79, Bob Sayer has more than a few stories about Canadian soccer.A favourite dates back to 1982 when he and Tony Waiters broke into a stadium in the Azores to settle a bet.The Canadian Olympic team, with Waiters as coach and Sayer as head of delegation, had been invited to Portugal for the opening of a new national stadium after playing a game in Wales.Waiters had ended practice by stationing a low bench on the sideline, asking his players to hit it with the ball from about 30 yards out. At dinner that night, Sayer made the mistake of suggesting even he could do it."(Waiters) stood up and said 'Guys, Bob has challenged us. I'm taking bets that he cannot hit the bench 15 times out of 20.'"Taxis were summoned for the trip to the stadium, which to Sayer's relief was closed. Waiters was undeterred, however."I'm thinking I can see the headlines now — 'head of delegation, national team coach arrested,'" Sayer recalled. "So to cut a long story short, we climbed over the walls, broke into the national stadium and I hit 14 out of 15 of the shots."Tony was an interesting guy. A character."Thirty-eight years later, Canada Soccer is honouring both men — the late Waiters with a coaching award in his name and Sayer, a former Canada Soccer vice-president, with induction into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award recognizes contributions to coaching in Canada for a minimum of 20 years. Waiters, who guided the Canadian men to both the 1984 Olympic Games and 1986 World Cup, died in November at the age of 83. Waiters, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001, was "a monumental figure in Canadian soccer," said Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis.“Mr. Waiters played an important role both as a coach of our national teams as well as an instructor and coach educator," Bontis said in a statement. "He had an incredible influence on our game, our players and our coaches.”The first recipient of the new award will be announced in 2021 at Canada Soccer's annual meeting in Saint John, N.B.Sayer joins previously announced player inductees Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter in the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Sayer, a Canada Soccer Life Member who served as vice-president from 1986 to 1992, will be inducted into the builders section at the 2021 Canada Soccer awards banquet as part of the organization's annual meeting."I'm thrilled," Sayer said in an interview. "It makes all those years of going to meetings and moving motions, organizing leagues, challenging orthodox thinking — my wife wondering where I am half the time."Bontis called the native of Lunenburg, N.S., "an important early champion" who promoted women’s soccer and the creation of the national women's team in the 1980s.“Bob Sayer helped guide our vision for women’s soccer in Canada and part of his legacy has been the success of players like Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter, from winning a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games to each representing their country more than 100 times,” he added.Sayer left England for Canada at the age of 28, taking up a teaching position in Lockeport, N.S. Offered the chance to coach both the boys and girls teams, It was there that his passion for women's soccer began."I was converted by the girls (there) … I was thrilled by their attitude, by their commitment, their love of the game, their ethic to work." he said.Sayer went on to become co-chair at Canada Soccer’s national conference for women’s soccer that led to the adoption of policies for the Women's national championship (Jubilee Trophy), the women’s national team and programs for the development of women’s coaches and referees.The Canadian women's team held its first national camp in July 1986 during Sayer’s first year as Canada Soccer vice-president.The team was made up of 16 top performers at a Winnipeg tournament. Sayer was head of delegation for its international matches against the U.S. that year in Minneapolis."I'd no idea then what a thrilling ride that was going to be — Olympic fame, World Cup fame," he said. "One of my slogans is 'If you don't dare, things don't happen.' and we dared on a shoestring budget."He also travelled with Canada to the 1986 World Cup, 1987 World Youth Championship in Chile and the first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 1991.He and president Fred Stambrook were part of Canada Soccer’s delegation at the FIFA Congress that approved the launch of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. He recalls Stambrook standing up at the meeting to speak out successfully against a technical committee suggestion that the women play 30-minute halves and use a smaller ball."Canada had influence right from the beginning," Sayer said proudly.He served as president of Soccer Nova Scotia from 1981 to 1984 and was the founding chair of the Nova Scotia Professional Soccer Society which established the Nova Scotia Clippers as an expansion franchise in the Canadian Soccer League in 1991.He also founded and coached Lunenburg Lasers SC.Waiters was a recipient of the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award in 1996 and named a Canada Soccer Life Member in 2019.The English-born B.C. resident served as Canada men's and Olympic coach for more than six years in two stints from December 1982 to February 1992 and until May 1992 as the Olympic/under-23 coach.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award is Canada Soccer's first coach-specific award that celebrates coaching and coach education over an extended period of time.Other Canada Soccer Awards are the Canada Soccer President’s Award, the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award, the Ray Morgan Memorial Award (referees), the International Achievement Award (referees), the Brian Budd Award, and the Canada Soccer Award of Merit. ---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Rookie Bowden blossoms as multiple threat for Dolphins

    MIAMI — A rash of Miami Dolphins injuries has given rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. the chance he never had with the team that drafted him.With Miami's top four pass-catchers sidelined by the end of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Bowden was busy. He had seven receptions for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team.“He did some really good things; he made some plays," offensive co-ordinator Chan Gailey said Tuesday. "We asked him to do a lot, and he responded very well. He’s learning. He’s getting more comfortable. He’s understanding what we’re trying to get done. I think he’s going to be a part of what we’re trying to do going forward.”At least a couple of the Dolphins' ailing pass-catchers might be back for Sunday's game against New England, but Bowden has earned playing time by showing an ability to get open and elusiveness when he has the ball.The Dolphins (8-5) also like his versatility, even though it's one reason he had trouble finding a role at first in the NFL. He played quarterback and receiver and was the leading rusher at Kentucky, where he won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the third round in April as a running back, but that experiment failed. At the end of training camp, they traded him to the Dolphins in a deal that also involved draft picks.“You can’t worry about the past,” Bowden said. “Everything happens for a reason. I’m a Dolphin now.”Bowden's progress with the Dolphins has come slowly, which is not surprising given that he missed their training camp. He was inactive for five games and sat out one game while on the COVID-19 list.He had four catches in Week 13 against Cincinnati and was even more active last week, playing 71% of the offensive snaps. Bowden was targeted nine times, and twice took handoffs on plays designed for him to throw, including once with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the intended receiver.Neither play worked, but it gives future opponents another thing to prepare for.Bowden acknowledges he always wanted to be a quarterback, and studied video of Lamar Jackson.“Me and him had similar playing styles coming out of high school,” Bowden said. "When I moved to quarterback at Kentucky, I was like, ‘Why not watch him,’ because he was basically a spitting image of me. I took it from there and ran with it.”Bowden said he embraces the role with the Dolphins playing multiple receiver spots. But like any good quarterback, he's focused on the big picture rather than his latest statistics.“I could’ve gone for 10 catches for 500 yards,” he said. “We lost, so it doesn’t matter how I played. I want to win.”___Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteven Wine, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 rankings: Jalen Hurts vs. Kyler Murray highlights matchups to prep for

    Our fantasy football analysts unveil their rankings to get you ready for every game in Week 15!

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.