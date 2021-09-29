TVLine Items: Love Life Season 2 Trailer, Archer Renewed at FXX and More

The Good Place vet William Jackson Harper has a very complicated Love Life in the first full trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology.

The second installment follows Marcus Watkins (Harper) after his marriage unexpectedly implodes. In the aftermath, “Marcus is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all,” per the official synopsis. The cast also includes Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (Detroiters), and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed (Succession), Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) and John Earl Jelks (On Becoming a God in Central Florida). Keith David (Community) takes the reins as narrator, succeeding Lesley Manville.

Love Life Season 2 premieres with three episodes on Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by three installments on Nov. 4 and the final four on Nov. 11.

* FXX has renewed the animated comedy Archer for Season 13, to air in 2022.

* The content brand Onyx Collective has given a series order to Reasonable Doubt, a legal drama starring Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers, Hand of God) that will stream on Hulu, with Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore among its executive producers, our sister site Variety reports. The series centers around Jax Stewart (Corinealdi), a brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

* Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy) will play mom to Carsyn Rose (The Rookie) in Apple TV+’s comedy adaptation of the I, Amber Brown children’s books by Paula Danziger.

* Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) will guest-star on Better Things Season 5 as an old friend and acting colleague of Pamela Adlon’s character, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix comedy special The Closer will debut Tuesday, Oct. 5. Watch a teaser:

* HBO has released a new trailer for Insecure‘s fifth and final season, premiering Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10 pm:

