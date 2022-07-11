TVLine Items: Kardashians Trailer, Victor Joins Never Have I Ever and More

The Kardashians are returning to Hulu this fall — and Pete Davidson is tagging along.

The Saturday Night Live vet makes his reality-TV debut at the tail end of the Season 2 teaser trailer, when girlfriend Kim enters the room and asks if he’d like to join her for a quick shower. The footage also teases Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.

Season 2 of The Kardashians arrives Thursday, Sept. 22.

* Love, Victor star Michael Cimino has joined the fourth/final season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, playing a skater/new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High, our sister site THR reports. He also will star opposite Peyton List (no, the Cobra Kai one) in B-Loved, HBO Max’s previously announced supernatural romance.

* The Showtime comedy The Curse — which explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child — has added Corbin Bernsen (Psych), Barkhad Abd (Castle Rock Season 2) and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black) to its cast, Variety reports. Series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, and Emma Stone, also star.

* Highfire, the in-development live-action series based on the thriller by Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer — and with Nicolas Cage voicing the titular dragon — has moved from Prime Video to Paramount+, Deadline reports.

* Pluto TV on Monday, Aug. 1 will launch two new channels featuring classic episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, Vulture reports. A third game show-centric channel, featuring ’round-the-clock episodes of Wayne Brady’s Let’s Make a Deal, launched earlier today.

* Disney Channel has set a Friday, Aug. 12 (at 9:35 pm ET) premiere date for the animated superhero comedy series Hamster & Gretel. You can watch a trailer here.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Season 2 of The Outlaws, which will release all six episodes on Friday, Aug. 5:

