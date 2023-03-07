TVLine Items: Hot Wheels Competition, Eric Andre Show Return Date and More
NBC is trading toy cars for real Hot Wheels.
The network has placed a series order for Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, a car makeover competition show hosted by Rutledge Wood (Floor Is Lava).
“The 10-episode series will give Hot Wheels superfans the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. The season-finale winning creation will spin its wheels by launching as an official Hot Wheels die-cast car,” the official description reads.
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* Prime Video’s first Black Friday NFL game will be made available for free to all, streaming Nov. 24 with an expected 3 pm ET kickoff time.
* Adult Swim announced that Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show is set to be released Sunday, June 4 at midnight ET/PT. Some of this season’s guests include Diplo, Natasha Lyonne, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame and more.
* Randall Park (WandaVision) has joined Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix murder-mystery drama The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), our sister site Deadline reports. The series is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.
* Netflix has renewed its two newest sports docu-series, the golf-centric Full Swing and Break Point, for second seasons, to be filmed in 2023.
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
