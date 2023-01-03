TVLine Items: HBO Max Pulls Looney Tunes, Roker's Today Return and More

Looney Tunes is the latest casualty of HBO Max’s library culling.

The streamer has pulled Seasons 16-31 of the animated series from its service, which amounts to 256 shorts ranging from 1950 to 2004, Vulture reports. The site notes that HBO Max chose not to renew its license for the Warner Bros. shorts after it expired at the end of 2022.

More from TVLine

Looney Tunes is the most recent show to become a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting efforts at HBO Max. Since early December, the streamer has cancelled FBoy Island, Legendary, Minx (which had been renewed for, and nearly completed production on, Season 2) and Love Life. Meanwhile, cancelled HBO dramas The Nevers, Westworld and The Time Traveler’s Wife were among the content pulled from HBO Max’s library, as were Raised by Wolves, Finding Magic Mike and Head of the Class. Warner Bros. Discovery plans to shop the titles to free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services such as Pluto TV, Tubi and Peacock.

The Looney Tunes news was first reported by the Twitter account @thecartoonnews.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Al Roker will return to NBC’s Today this Friday, Jan. 6, for the first time since the weatherman was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs in November.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Koala Man, its original animated series starring Michael Cusack, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, Demi Lardner and others, premiering with all eight episodes on Monday, Jan. 9:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Pressure Cooker, a cooking competition in which 11 professional chefs are “locked together inside a fortress of cuisine” where they must “cook, sleep and coexist with their rivals over a series of weeks.” All eight episodes premiere Friday, Jan. 6:

Story continues

* Prime Video has released a full-length trailer for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering Friday. Jan. 13:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.