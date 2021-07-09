TVLine Items: Good Trouble Season 3B Trailer, FBoy Island Teaser and More

Things are getting seriously steamy between some Coterie housemates in a new trailer for Good Trouble Season 3B, which arrives Wednesday, July 14 on Freeform.

The new episodes find “Callie battling Jamie in the biggest court case of her career,” per the official synopsis, “while rekindling her rooftop romance with Gael” (in the shower, it steams seems!). But someone is convinced that Callie is still in love with her lawyer ex.

More from TVLine

Meanwhile, “Mariana is forced to choose between Evan and her friends and colleagues in the Fight Club; Malika deals with the aftermath of changing her relationship structure with Isaac; Alice stands alone after her bold departure from the problematic comedy diversity program; Gael prepares for fatherhood; and Dennis returns to the Coterie to pick things back up with Davia — but has she grown tired of waiting?”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Uzo Aduba (In Treatment) and Matthew Broderick (The Conners) have joined the cast of Painkiller, Netflix’s limited series about America’s opioid crisis and Purdue Pharma.

* NBC’s Family Game Fight! competition series, hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, will premiere Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30/9:30c (immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics). New episodes will then air Wednesdays at 9 pm, beginning Aug. 11.

* Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) is set to star in and executive-produce a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s Homeland Elegies, which is in development at FX, our sister site Deadline reports.

* AMC Networks has given a series order to the psychological thriller Dark Winds, starring Zahn McClarnon (Fargo), which will be available on AMC+ and AMC in 2022. Based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series, the show follows “two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.” Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and counts George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford among its EPs.

Story continues

* HBO Max has released a sizzle reel for the dating show FBoy Island (premiering Thursday, July 29), the streetwear competition series The Hype (Thursday, Aug. 12), and the unscripted coming-of-age docusoap Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Thursday, Aug. 19):

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Best of TVLine