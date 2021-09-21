TVLine Items: Firefly Lane Adds Grey's Alum, Rugrats Renewed and More

Firefly Lane is recruiting another former Grey’s Anatomy doctor: Greg Germann will recur during Season 2 of the Netflix drama, starring Grey’s vet Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor will play Benedict Binswanger, the scion of an influential logging family who runs for governor of Washington in the 1980s.

Additionally, Ignacio Serricchio (Lost in Space, Good Girls) is joining the show in the series-regular role of Danny Diaz, a cocky sportscaster-turned-reporter who spars and sparks with Heigl’s character Tully.

New recurring players also include India de Beaufort (One Day at a Time) as Charlotte, an aspiring journalist with a hopeless crush on Ben Lawson’s Johnny in 1985 Seattle, and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) as Justine Jordan, an upbeat talent agent.

* Paramount+ has renewed its Rugrats reboot for a 13-episode second season. Additionally, eight more Season 1 episodes — including a Halloween-themed adventure — will hit the streaming service on Thursday, Oct. 7.

* Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) will star in, co-write and produce an untitled dark comedy for Apple TV+, according to our sister site Variety. The comedy follows the Garvey sisters, “who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.”

* Gossip Girl‘s Michelle Trachtenberg will host and executive-produce Tubi’s upcoming true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder, which “investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead.” All 13 episodes drop Wednesday, Oct. 6.

* Comedy Central has announced two new projects from executive producer Stephen Colbert: Fairview, “a weekly, hyper-topical, half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small-town drama,” and Washingtonia, “an animated feature about a rising political star and his deeply incompetent staff navigating the way deeper incompetence of Washington.” Both will premiere this fall.

* Paramount+ is launching a new streaming bundle with Showtime. Beginning Tuesday, consumers can subscribe to one of two subscription tiers: $9.99/month for Showtime and the Paramount+ Essential Plan (with ads), and $12.99/month for Showtime and the Paramount+ Premium Plan (no ads).

* Apple TV+ has released a new promo for The Problem With Jon Stewart, premiering Thursday, Sept. 30, with a new episode dropping every other week:

* National Geographic has released a trailer for The Hot Zone: Anthrax, starring Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), and premiering with a three-night event on Sunday, Nov. 28:

