TVLine Items: Daytime Emmys Date, Vanderpump Rules Trailer and More
Soaps fans, mark your calendars: The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Friday, June 7, airing live from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles at 8 pm ET (and tape-delayed PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Nominees, the Lifetime Achievement honoree and host information will be announced in the coming weeks.
Last year’s Daytime Emmy Awards were held in December due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 will air live on Saturday, July 13, at 8/7c.
* Bravo has released a midseason trailer for Vanderpump Rules, which will air after tonight’s episode:
* Prime Video has released a trailer for the family drama The Baxters, premiering Thursday, March 28:
* HBO has released a trailer for the documentary The Truth vs. Alex Jones, premiering Tuesday, March 26 at 9 pm:
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
