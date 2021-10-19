TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty.

Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners on the dramedy, which will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

* Uma Thurman (Imposters, The Slap) will play The Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington in the Showtime anthology Super Pumped, the first season of which chronicles the rise of Uber, on whose board Huffington served.

* Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice), Gemma Chan (Humans), Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), David Schwimmer (American Crime Story) and Adarsh Gourav (Hostel Daze) will star in Apple TV+’s climate change-themed anthology Extrapolations, from writer/director Scott Z. Burns (Contagion).

* Blair Underwood (Quantico) has joined Showtime’s forthcoming drama Three Women as the husband of DeWanda Wise’s character.

* Tubi’s The Freak Brothers animated series, based on the underground comic books and featuring the voices of Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson and Pete Davidson, will debut its first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 14.

* The CW has pulled Killer Camp from its lineup and will fill its time slot with Masters of Illusion repeats, effective this Sunday, Oct. 24.

* Hulu has released a trailer for The Great Season 2, premiering with all 10 episodes on Friday, Nov. 19:

* Disney+ has released the trailer for the all-new animated feature Diary of a Wimpy Kid, premiering Friday, Dec. 3:

