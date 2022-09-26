TVLine Items: Big Brother Renewed at CBS, The Boys Blooper Reel and More
The Big Brother house will open back up next summer: CBS has renewed the reality competition series for Season 25, it was announced during Sunday’s live finale. (To find out who won Season 24, click here for a full recap.)
Host Julie Chen also shared the renewal news, along with casting call info, on Twitter:
We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. 🎉 @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw
— Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* Minnie Driver will narrate Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff, which is set thousands of years before the original series. Driver will narrate in character, though her exact role is under wraps for now.
* Watch The Boys Season 3 blooper reel, courtesy of Prime Video:
* Hulu has released a trailer for its Solar Opposites Halloween special, premiering Monday, Oct. 3:
