TV’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Tops Most Popular Actresses Over 70 List | Charts

In our previous article, we spotlighted male actors over 70 who continue to captivate young audiences. This time around, we’re shifting focus to their female counterparts who are 70 years and above.

Several actresses who have crossed the septuagenarian threshold have garnered exceptional demand within the first five months of 2023, a feat achieved by less than 0.04% of talent in the American market. Topping this list is the most popular TV Wonder Woman and Miss World USA 1972, Lynda Carter. The surge in popularity of the “Wonder Woman” franchise’s recent renditions has also played a crucial role in renewing interest in her.

Following Carter there’s Morgan Fairchild, renowned for her portrayal of poised, determined women in soap operas like “Dallas” (1978); Cassandra Peterson, best recognized as Elvira from sketch comedies and horror films; and Jane Fonda, who’s also known for her activism. These three actresses all boasted demand levels over 38 times the average during this period.

10 most in-demand actresses over 70 years old (Parrot Analytics)

The roster of popular actresses over 70 in 2023 also includes Bette Midler, Glenn Close, the recently deceased Raquel Welch, Pam Grier — hailed by Quentin Tarantino as the pioneering female action star of the 1970s and set to star in the upcoming Tubi original movie “Cinnamon” — and Mia Farrow.

When it comes to merging demand and engagement with younger audiences, Jane Fonda and Cassandra Peterson emerge as standout talents. Both actresses not only command impressive demand but also captivate a substantial share of young viewers, around 30%. Their strong social media presence fuels their success with younger audiences, connecting them with fans who may not be familiar with their early career stages.

While they may not command the same popularity as those previously mentioned, several other actresses have successfully cultivated significant followings among younger viewers. These include Grier, Meryl Streep, the late Betty White, Jean Smart and Liza Minnelli, who has seen a possible resurgence in youth interest after her role in “Arrested Development.” All these actresses have in common decades-spanning careers and iconic characters that have withstood the test of time over different generations.

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

