The amount of viewing on traditional television will increase for the first time since 2012 as most Americans are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the new report from eMarketer. On average, Americans will watch 19 more minutes per day (for a total of 2 hours, 46 minutes), marking the first time that figure will have increased in eight years. That represents a 12.6% increase from 2019. Traditional TV will also add around 8.3 million viewers in 2020, an increase of 3% from 2019, the first positive moment since 2011. eMarketer counts someone as a viewer if they watch or record something on TV at least once a month. “Consumers will undoubtedly be fixated on their TVs more in 2020 due to stay-at-home orders, continued interest in up-to-date news on the pandemic and, increasingly, more leisure time due to increasing unemployment rates,” said eMarketer forecasting analyst Oscar Orozco. Also Read: Will the Coronavirus Outbreak Slow Down Cord-Cutting? But eMarketer doesn’t expect Americans to become too comfy watching the old tube: It expects those numbers to go back in their downward direction in 2021. Time spent viewing will decrease by 4.9% — though still remain above 2019 levels...

Read original story TV Viewing to Increase for 1st Time in 8 Years With People Stuck at Home At TheWrap