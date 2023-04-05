TV used to be the poor relation – but now it’s the arts’ biggest influencer

Jodie Comer, who won the Best Actress Olivier Award, started out in television dramas - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The crowning of Jodie Comer as Best Actress at the Olivier Awards last weekend was in recognition of one of the greatest theatrical performances of the decade. Comer won for Prima Facie, in which she played a criminal defence barrister who is sexually assaulted, and thereafter realises the troubling fissures within the legal system. That this was Comer’s stage debut is astonishing, but of equal significance is the fact that she learned her craft in front of the cameras, in television drama.

Twenty years ago, such a transition would have been unthinkable. Stage actors in Britain would hold their noses and move to the small screen in order to boost their paltry incomes, but a television star would never be welcomed into the rarefied world of theatre. Some of this was due to a different sort of training: on TV, you had to minimise your performance, and the ability to project your voice and command an audience was almost a handicap. But there was also snobbery at work: TV was a lesser art form, too populist to be taken seriously.

On the other hand, it has always been a democratic one, and in the days before streaming or digitalisation, it served as a platform for other artistic disciplines. Classical concerts and operas were regularly shown, and with only three or four channels available, they could attract decent audiences. TV drama was often like theatre: indeed, stage plays often made their way into our living rooms. All of this allowed the democratisation of what many still believe to be the “high” arts. Yet despite TV being a receptacle for culture, it never had much influence on the other art forms.

How times have changed. I think that the advances in television drama over the past 25 years have a lot to do with it. When I was growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, TV drama was either stilted and stagey or downmarket; prestige stuff, such as The Jewel in the Crown, was quite rare. On reflection, most things I watched looked as if they cost about £8.40. But, taking its lead from HBO series such as The Sopranos, drama over here soon upped its game, and the result today is something that often borders on the cinematic, and sometimes – although not nearly enough – displays intellectual ambition, as in such dramas as I May Destroy You, anything by Hugo Blick and much of work of Jack Thorne.

As TV has started to compete as an art form, so budgets have risen. Investments from streaming companies such as Netflix have had a profound effect, to the extent that a series such as The Crown now has a budget rumoured to be around $6.5 million (about £5.3 million). The average cost of a British film in 2020 was £1.97 million. I have heard, anecdotally, of well-staffed TV productions setting up shop with their fleets of trailers and snazzy equipment, next to a skeleton film crew mindful that they can only afford to shoot for a couple of hours. There have been some extraordinarily good low-budget British films over the past few years – Saint Maud, Rocks, His House – but few have been afforded the heft of a powerful distributor, and thus have failed to make a significant cultural impact. TV, on the other hand, sets the agenda, and you can see the ripple effect of hits such as Line of Duty and Fleabag.

Crossover: Hollywood star Harrison Ford recently appeared in Apple TV's series Shrinking - Beth Dubber

There was once a similar snobbery surrounding TV in America: never would actors cross between a hit show from one of the big networks and Hollywood. Now, by contrast, we have Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford (star of both Apple TV’s Shrinking and Paramount’s 1923) and Robert De Niro, all of whom have realised that opportunities outside the big film studios can be just as rewarding. I can only think of a handful of true A-listers – Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson – who have yet to make this actual and psychological leap. Film is also slowly starting to realise the extraordinary reach of TV in terms of maintaining a brand. TV versions of Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction and even The Full Monty either have just been released or will soon appear.

Yet the all-conquering nature of TV is worrying, too. Sometimes it works in symbiosis with other creative industries, and the result is quietly spectacular: the hit TV show Andor’s smart use of superb stage actors such as Denise Gough and Zubin Varla is the result, I imagine, of forward-thinking casting directors. But a lot of the time, TV could do more to help other sectors such as theatre which are struggling post-pandemic. Sam Mendes even suggested that Netflix should use some of their “Covid-19 windfall” to support other art forms – upon which the streaming giant donated an initial £500,000. Mendes’s involvement here is crucial: the possibility of a talent drain, with designers and costumiers moving into the better-paid TV industry, is dangerously real.

TV could also do more in terms of its arts coverage. Sky Arts has committed admirably to promoting dance, opera and classical music, but I feel that other broadcasters could do more. Visibility is important to the survival of those forms, even if, in an age where everyone is watching something different, it seems nigh-impossible – such is the power of the communal artistic experience. The TV industry must learn not to be greedy, to act not like the parvenu cousin. It has proved its artistic merit; now it must be generous to those who were once contemptuous of it.