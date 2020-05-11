TV Upfronts in the Coronavirus Era: Industry Braces for a Sluggish Ad Market

In a normal year, networks and advertising executives would be on their way to Radio City Music Hall today to listen to NBC tout its fall lineup. But the reality of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the TV industry in mid-March, will instead force advertisers to be treated to a virtual presentation that will be heavy on marketing data and light on celebrities. Many other networks will attempt to cater to advertisers virtually as well, either with one big presentation or smaller meetings over Zoom. The lack of the in-person “dog and pony show” that fills up the seats at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center won’t stop the sales pitches, but the fallout from the pandemic will stretch far beyond the next few days. Also Read: Upfronts Go Virtual: Here's Every Broadcast Network's Plans Advertisers, who annually place their bets on which new fall shows will be hits, will be gambling in the dark this year. While some networks are on more solid footing than others with programming plans, others are feeling the sting from the two-month production shutdown, which put the traditional broadcast pilot season on ice and left them without new content to preview. While nobody in the...

