TV out for two more weeks in North Yorkshire after mast fire

Photograph: Ron Needham/PA

Elderly and isolated people are among thousands who face being without television or radio for nearly three weeks after a fire at a Yorkshire transmission mast.

Television and radio services have been disrupted for up to 500,000 people across North Yorkshire and north-east England since Bilsdale mast caught fire last Tuesday.

Last week Darlington council warned residents that scammers were going door to door offering fake £245 aerials to people affected by the TV blackout.

The council said: “The man has told our tenants about the transmitter in the area that was recently on fire and that if they pay £245 a new one can be fitted and they will get TV reception again.

“Please be aware that Darlington borough council has not instructed anybody to visit our properties and offer to fit new aerials. Always ask for identification, be wary of scams, and if unsure ring us directly for advice.”

Arqiva, the operator of the transmitter, said it had restored coverage for tens of thousands of households but that full service may not resume until Friday next week, almost three weeks after the blaze.

The 1,032ft (315-metre) transmitter near Helmsley in North Yorkshire provides television and radio for York and Harrogate as well as large parts of rural and coastal north-east England below Sunderland.

The region has many thousands of elderly and isolated residents who rely on free-to-air stations rather than streaming services or subscription packages such as Sky and Virgin Media.

Arqiva said it was planning to install a 262ft temporary mast but this work had been slowed by difficulties assessing the site.

It said on Friday: “This part of our plan should reinstate TV coverage for the vast majority of viewers who receive signals directly from Bilsdale. Due to the work required to deliver this solution, we expect that work to be complete within 14 days from now.”